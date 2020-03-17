Coronavirus updates: Doug Ford to give update on pandemic

× Expand Nick Lanchance Coronavirus convenience store

Top stories

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

8:23 am WestJet to suspend international flights

WestJet will suspend all international flights starting on Sunday, March 22 for a 30-day period. The airline announced overnight that the last commercial flight will take off on Sunday by 11:59 p.m., local time. After that, WestJet will operate rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government. Tickets are no longer available for the 30-day period.

The company's move follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging all Canadians to return home and imposing new travel restrictions on non-citizens. WestJet is lowering prices on remaining seats and reducing its domestic scheduled by 50 per cent. Read the company's full statement here.

8 am Doug Ford to make announcement

Premier Doug Ford will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at Queen's Park at 8:30 am. He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

×

March 16 evening Shoppers Drug Mart prioritizes high-needs customers

Shoppers Drug Mart will start dedicating the first opening hour at all stores to customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.

"We encourage you to check with your local store to confirm operating hours," the company said in a statement.

The store will also offer its 20 per cent Seniors Day discount on regular-priced items during the first hour of each day. (In addition to Seniors Days on Thursdays.)

March 16 evening George Brown College closes campuses

George Brown College has announced it will close all its facilities "until further notice."

The College says the student residence will remain open and that teachers will continue to work remotely "to develop alternate delivery options (including online) for courses and services, so that we will be prepared to deliver courses remotely on March 23."

The college says there are no known cases of COVID-19 at George Brown but that it "has taken this unprecedented step to safeguard its community and help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

@nowtoronto