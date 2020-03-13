Coronavirus: What's still open in Toronto

× Expand Courtesy of Paradise Theatre Paradise Theatre The Paradise Theatre on Bloor West.

On Friday, Ontario's chief medical officer David Williams recommended large events and public gatherings of over 250 be suspended and said Ontarians should practice social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Organizers of small events are being directed to consult with local public health officials.

The Gladstone Hotel

The Gladstone Hotel is not cancelling any planned events, including Grow Op, the hotel's annual art show of weather-based and climate-themed installations running March 12-15. The 20-plus works of art featured in the show "respond to landscape, species and habitat through installation, sculpture, performance and digital media," according to the hotel.

Mirvish shows

The city's biggest theatre producer is keeping doors open this weekend. "Like everyone, we are closely monitoring the reports of COVID-19. We take our lead from Toronto Public Health (TPH), who are in constant consultation with their federal and provincial counterparts," the company said in a statement. "At this time TPH has stated there is no evidence of community spread in Toronto."

Patrons that want exchanges, refunds are credit must fill out a form. If your performance takes in the next 48 hours, call the Ticketking at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333.

Shows running this weekend include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, Come From Away and Us/Them.

Indie theatre and comedy

Smaller theatres like Crow's, the Tarragon and Theatre Passe Muraille are continuing to present their shows, which include, respectively, Necessary Angel's production of The Events (closing March 15), the remount of the Dora Award-winning play The Runner (runs until March 29) and The Negroes Are Congregating (closing March 14). ARC's excellent production of Oil continues at Geary Lane (360 Lane) until March 21. Young People's Theatre's adaptation of Jungle Book continues through March 21. And the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival continues at Crow's, the Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar through March 15.

Passe Muraille has just postponed Bob's Final Bow, its memorial for iconic Canadian actor Bob Nasmith, who passed away last December. The event was to have been held on Monday, March 16.

TIFF Bell Lightbox

The cinema is implementing a social distancing policy beginning March 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19. For a minimum of four weeks, the theatre will create a recommended six-foot distance between patrons – the equivalent of three seats – between occupied seats. The seating arrangement means there will be less tickets available to films and talks. The Lighbox is also closing its smallest theatre, Cinema 5. Screenings will be moved to larger cinemas.

"Throughout this time we will continue to monitor developments and adjust our policies and practices as needed," the company said in a statement. The cinema is also upping cleaning measures and asking patrons experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms to stay home.

× The health and safety of our patrons remains of paramount importance to us. Please read this message to our audiences regarding COVID-19: https://t.co/WR9QbDFSO0 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 13, 2020

Paradise Theatre

The recently reopened Bloor West cinema and events space is staying open. The theatre is sanitizing surfaces regularly and making Purell pumps available. Read more here.

× Our priority at Paradise is the health and safety of our employees and guests. A message about COVID-19: https://t.co/R0yjHEIEaL — Paradise (@paradiseonbloor) March 10, 2020

Toronto Media Arts Centre

The Queen West multi-purpose arts hub is staying open, though gallery programming, events, tours, meetings, workshops, receptions and any other gatherings of 10 people or more have been cancelled. Full details via the TMAC website.

Watch this space for updates.