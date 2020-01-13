St. Lawrence Market to open on Sundays

× Expand Rebecca Siegel / Flickr CC 2.0 St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market's hours will be extended this spring thanks to a one-year pilot project – good news if your cravings for peameal bacon sandwiches and other artisanal delights have ever been hampered by the market's limited hours.

Currently the market (93 Front, at Jarvis) is only open Tuesday through Saturday, with hours running from 8 am to 6 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm on Friday, and 5 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

That all changes on March 15, when the market will introduce Sunday hours (10 am to 5 pm).

Additionally, the hours on other days will be rolled back to allow for later shopping (9 am to 8 Tuesday-Friday and 7 am to 5 pm Saturday – sorry, early birds.

The pilot project will run a full year, ending March 15, 2021.

The project is “the result of a recent review of the market's hours that involved consultations with stakeholders, market merchants and the general public," city staff said in a release, adding that they hoped the new hours would "make the market more accessible".

Meanwhile, the North Market building is still about two years away from completion.

@nataliamanzocco