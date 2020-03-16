Rogers, Bell remove data caps amid COVID-19 crisis

× Expand Nick Lachance Phone internet fees coronavirus Telecoms are temporarily waiving roaming and long-distance charges.

Rogers, Bell, Telus and TekSavvy are temporarily removing data limits for home internet customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

While the majority of Rogers and Telus customers have unlimited access, those that do not will not face penalties upon exceeding their limits.

Rogers will also be waiving long-distance and roaming charges and providing additional premium channels to digital TV and Ignite customers until April 30 to encourage people to stay at home.

The company will waive home internet data overage fees until May 31, Bell and Telus will do so until April 30 and TekSavvy will waive the fees until April 5.

The companies announced the removal of home internet data caps on March 14 and the waiving of roaming and long distance charges on March 16.

"We are actively monitoring our network performance and are ready to manage capacity quickly if we see greater consumer demand," Rogers said in a statement.

Rogers has also said it will not suspend or disconnect services for those customers experiencing financial difficulties over the next three months.

Additionally, Telus will be waiving roaming charges for those stranded outside of North America, and will be providing flexible payment options.

Shaw, which generally does not charge overage fees, will provide free access to all Shaw Go WiFi hotspots in Western Canada for anyone, whether they are a customer or not

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is 177. There are more than 300 cases in Canada.

@_sadafahsan