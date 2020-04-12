Coronavirus updates: Ontario has more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance Church and Maitland coronavirus april 5 2020

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 10, there are 7,049 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

3,121 cases have been resolved in the province and 274 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 11, there are 2,065 cases in Toronto and 79 people have died

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:56 am Ontario has more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19

Public health officials report there are 7,049 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario as of April 11. The number of cases in the province went up by 401 – or six per cent – over the previous day. The number of resolved cases is 3,121 and 274 people have died.

There are 738 patients in hospital, 261 are in intensive care and 196 are in intensive care on ventilators.

The total number of people tested in Ontario is 103,165 and 1,619 cases are under investigation.

10 am Canada has more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19

As of Wednesday, there are 23,318 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 653 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

