Coronavirus updates: Trudeau announces commercial rent relief; Toronto sees an increase in stunt driving

As of 4 pm on April 15, there are 8,961 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

4,194 cases have been resolved in the province and 423 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 14, there are 2,543 cases in Toronto and 115 people have died.

2:10 pm Online map tracks signs of solidarity in Toronto and beyond

Online maps are becoming quite a thing during the coronavirus pandemic, with interactive interfaces tracking coronavirus-related police charges and grocery store hours.

Now, there's a made-in-Toronto map that charts hopeful signs posted around the city and world. At duetocovid19.com, you can browse a collection of signs from Toronto to New York City to Amsterdam to Granada.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, daily life has come to a sudden standstill and businesses have had to respond," reads a statement by creator Andrew Louis, a Toronto-based software developer. "Signs on storefronts announce operational changes but these messages are also brimming over with solidarity, shared responsibility, and cautious optimism. This project attempts to document the temporary signs that have gone up across our communities."

2:06 pm Ontario adds over 2,400 hospital beds

Ontario health minister Christine Elliott shared some numbers on the province’s hospital capacity on Thursday.

She said the government has added 1,035 acute care beds and 1,492 critical care beds so that hospitals will be in a position to handle a potential surge in patients. So far, hospitals have not yet had an expected surge in COVID-19 patients as modelling projections had predicted.

In total, Ontario has 20,354 acute care beds and cold potentially add 4,205 more by April 30. There are 3,504 critical care beds in the province and 2,811 of those are now equipped with ventilators, an increase of 1,319 since the outbreak began.

The bed capacity expansion is happening in tandem with staffing changes, including the redeployment of surgical nurses to medical units, nursing staff working across units, bringing family doctors in to hospitals to work shifts and recruiting retired nurses and support workers.

1:10 pm Ontario has 514 new cases of COVID-19

Public health officials reported today that the province's COVID-19 cases went up by 514, bringing the total to 8,961. That's a 6.1 per cent increase over the previous day. The number of resolved cases is 4,194 and 423 people have died – an increase of 38 deaths from the previous report.

There are 807 patients in hospital, with 248 in intensive care and 200 in intensive care on ventilators. There are 104 outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province.

In terms of testing, 9,001 tests were carried out since yesterday and 4,323 test results are pending. In total, 128,093 tests have been carried out since the outbreak began.

11:22 am Trudeau announces commercial rent relief, expands CEBA eligibility

The Canadian government has announced to new measures to help small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will expand the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), which provides $40,000 in guaranteed loans to businesses.

However, many small businesses have said the fund isn't enough to help them tackle the current economic situation.

The feds are now expanding CEBA by both increasing and decreasing the eligibility threshold. Businesses that spent between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019 will be eligible to receive a loan through the CEBA.

So far, more than 149,000 loans have been approved, amounting to $7.5 billion in credit, Trudeau said.

"This is money entrepreneurs and employers can use to cover operational costs and other immediate needs," he said.

Trudeau also announced the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance, a fund that will help businesses cover rent payments for the months of April, May and June. He did not elaborate on details, but noted that provinces and territories govern rental agreements.

"We hope to have more details to share soon," he said.

9:45 am Toronto sees an increase in stunt driving

Some drivers in Toronto are taking advantage of the empty streets.

While there's been a dramatic drop in traffic volumes, Toronto Police reported that between between March 15 to March 31 there was a 35 per cent increase in speeding tickets and an almost 200 per cent increase in stunt driving compared to the same time last year, the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The City of Toronto is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert and obey the rules of the road to save lives, keep streets safe and accessible, prevent traffic-related collisions and reduce the strain on the city’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

Drivers are advised to stay home and travel only for essential reasons.

The stunt driving increases has prompted the Toronto Police Service’s Vision Zero Enforcement Team to begin rotating patrols to catching speeding motorists and or stunt drivers.

9:30 am Canada has over 28,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 28,381 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,010 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

