Coronavirus updates: 300,000 restaurants jobs lost in Ontario

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus construction March 25 A construction site on March 25. In Ontario, construction is considered essential service.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on March 31, there are 2,392 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

689 cases have been resolved in the province and 37 people have died.

As of 1 pm on March 31, there are 793 cases in Toronto, eight people have died and 43 people have recovered.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

8:28 am 800,000 foodservice jobs lost nationwide: study

National association Restaurants Canada has conducted a study on the impact of COVID-19 on the sector and estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have been lost nationwide since March 1. More than 300,000 of those jobs were in Ontario alone.

The association also says that foodservice sales could drop by nearly $20 billion in the second quarter if the current economic conditions persist. The study also found that:

Four out of five restaurants have laid off employees since March 1

Seven out of 10 foodservice operators will cut back more staff hours or lay off more employees if conditions do not improve

Nearly one in 10 restaurants have permanently closed and another 18 per cent will permanently close within a month if conditions continue

The group is asking the government to provide coordinated rent relief, measures that will give operators access to working capital to reopen when the pandemic ends and expanding qualifying conditions for the federal wage subsidy.

8:21 am Police clarify that being in a car with someone else is not illegal

Toronto Police have released a statement clarifying social distancing rules. In addition to listing government-forced closures of movie theatres, playgrounds, libraries and other places, the police noted that "travelling, or being parked in a car, with five people or less – including individuals from different home addresses – is not against the law."

@nowtoronto