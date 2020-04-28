Coronavirus updates: More than 52,000 hospital procedures cancelled in Ontario due to COVID-19 outbreak

× Expand Nick Lachance A person stretches in Trinity Bellwoods Park, April 24th, 2020.

Case summary

As of April 27, there are 15,381 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

8,964 cases have been resolved in the province and 951 people have died.

As of April 27, there are 4,973 cases in Toronto, there have been 2,670 recoveries and 297 people have died.

10:53 am Ontario has more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases

Public health officials in Ontario reported 15,381 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 525 – or 3.5 per cent – since the previous report. There have been 951 deaths, up by 59.

To date, 476 residents/patients in long-term care homes have died, an increase of 21 deaths from the previous report. Six more outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes, bringing the total to 176.

There are 8,964 resolved cases – nearly 60 per cent of the province's total COVID-19 cases.

The number of patients in hospital are 957, including 239 in intensive care and 187 in intensive care on ventilators.

In terms of testing, there were 10,852 tests carried out in Ontario since the previous day and 6,282 cases are under investigation. A total of 253,040 tests have been conducted.

10:20 am More than 52,000 hospital procedures cancelled since outbreak

As of April 22, up to 52,700 hospital procedures have been cancelled or avoided in Ontario due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO).

The preliminary review of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the province's health sector, which was published on Tuesday, notes that every week the outbreak continues, up to 12,2000 more procedures are delayed.

The report explains that most of these procedures were medically required and the pandemic could leave Ontario saddled with a backlog that will take a long time to clear. One factor the province will need to consider when relaxing COVID-19 lockdown measures is the ability of hospitals to conduct these "normal" procedures again, the FAO says.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario’s hospitals were overcrowded, with an average 96 per cent occupancy and only 906 unoccupied acute care beds. That is one of the highest occupancy rates among members of the intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Ontario’s number of per capita hospital beds is among the lowest in the OECD.

To free up space for COVID-19 patients, the province cancelled elective surgeries, funded new acute and critical care beds and relocated 1,000 hospital patients. The measures freed up 9,349 acute care beds, of which 2,077 were critical care beds.

Hospital demand also decreased due to physical distancing measures, freeing up space further. The FAO notes that as of April 23, the province has a “significant” capacity to handle COVID-19 patients, with 9,000 unoccupied acute care hospital beds (including more than 2,000 critical care beds).

The freed-up beds can now be occupied by long-term care home patients, allowing homes hard-hit by the outbreak to better manage spread in their facilities.

The FAO estimates that between April 13 and 23, over 30 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario came from long-term care homes.

In March, the province the increased public health funding by $85 million for 2020-21 and reversed a planned $114 million funding cut.

Other facts from the report:

In 2019-20, Ontario had141 public hospitals, with around 34,700 beds, including 22,400 acute care beds.

Health sector spending is projected to increase by 5.4 per cent to $67.8 billion in 2020-21, the largest year-over-year per cent increase since 2009-10. That includes $2.1 billion for COVID-19 response.

If the state of emergency measures announced on March 17 had been implemented five days later, the number of concurrent critical care COVID-19 patients would have been over four times greater than the current number, the FAO estimates.

9 am Canada has over 48,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 48,500 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,707 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

