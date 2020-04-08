Coronavirus updates: Ontario allows cannabis stores to deliver

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus Nick Lachance

As of 4 pm on April 6, there are 4,726 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

1,802 cases have been resolved in the province and 153 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 6, there are 1,301 cases in Toronto and 32 people have died.

8 am Canada has 17,897 COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, there are 17,897 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 380 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

April 7 Ontario allows cannabis stores to offer delivery and curbside pick-up

After delisting private cannabis retailers from the list of essential businesses, the province is allowing authorized dispensaries to offer delivery and curbside pick-up services.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a statement on Tuesday night that this "temporary measure is the result of an emergency order introduced by the government of Ontario to help fight against the illegal cannabis market."

The order will last 14 days and could be extended if the province's emergency order to close businesses is extended.

Stores will be allowed to sell, deliver and offer curbside pick-up from Monday to Sunday, between 9 am and 11 pm. The maximum purchase amount is 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) per transaction.

During this period, the AGCO is also pausing the issuing of cannabis retail store licenses but will continue processing retail operator licenses and process store authorization applications so new businesses can move forward when the emergency measures are lifted.

Toronto retailers Bonnefire and One Plant were open for only one day before being forced to close due to the emergency order. A coalition of cannabis retailers had been lobbying the province to allow delivery and curbside pick-up.

