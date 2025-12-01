As safety becomes a top concern at night, almost one-third of Canadians turn to ride-hailing

As the days are getting darker earlier, more commuters are opting to take ride-hailing services to get around for a secure and reliable way to travel at night.

It has been almost a month since daylight savings ended in Canada, bringing shorter and darker days across the country. With the sun setting before 5 p.m., it can be an uneasy and anxious time for Canadians to travel around.

In fact, about 36 per cent of general commuters reveal they feel unsafe walking outside at night, with the number growing to 50 per cent when it comes to women, according to a new study by rideshare app Hopp and research institute Angus Reid.

With the rising concerns, several Canadians consider ride-hailing safer than other transportation methods after dark, with 45 per cent saying it is safer than walking, 41 per cent saying it’s safer than transit, and 22 per cent preferring it over taxis.

Commuters also say they find public transit to be unreliable at night, with 50 per cent of riders saying they turn to rideshares due to limited availability of transit, while the number jumps to 73 per cent for GenZers, and 55 per cent for Millennials.

According to the survey, ride-hailing is also a preferred option for those who enjoy nightlife and drinking.

While 29 per cent of Canadians admit they’ve driven or considered driving under the influence, 59 per cent of riders responded that they use rideshare to avoid doing so, while 26 per cent also say they’ve turned to the apps to keep someone else from driving under the influence.

Overall, 41 per cent of surveyed Canadians said that ride-hailing services are the best option to get home safe after a night out, considering transit availability and responsible choices.

HOPP INVESTING IN SAFETY

Earlier this year, commuters in the GTA gained a new option to move around, after leading European rideshare app Hopp became available in the region.

Despite breaking the duopoly in Canadian ride-hailing services, the app also launched with a promise to provide more autonomy for drivers, as well as lower costs and safety for customers.

As part of its mission to increase safety, General Manager of Hopp David Riggs revealed the app is launching a three-year investment of more than $161.6 million globally to advance safety innovations, and make its experience even safer for riders.

“No one should feel unsafe getting home after dark,” he said. “Evening transportation gaps aren’t just an inconvenience, they’re a safety issue that affects how people live, work and connect in their communities, but our goal is to make sure Canadians can get home safely no matter the hour.”

Hopp operates in over 50 countries and 600 cities across the world, with ride-hailing, scooter, e-bike and car rental services that serve more than 200 million customers. The platform also has more than 4.5 million drivers.

