“Going to drown my feelings in maple syrup”, Canadians react after losing 2-1 in OT to the United States in Olympic gold medal men’s hockey game

What to know Canada lost to the United States in the gold medal men’s ice hockey game Sunday, settling for silver.

Jack Hughes of the U.S. scored in overtime, winning 2-1 to clinch the gold medal.

Canada fought valiantly, playing both the semi-finals against Finland and today’s gold medal game without Sidney Crosby.

Fans all across the country are mourning the loss, blaming the lopsided refereeing that they feel favoured the U.S.

Canadians online are mourning Canada’s 2-1 loss to the United States in overtime in Sunday’s men’s ice hockey gold medal game at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Despite settling for silver, Team Canada fought valiantly throughout these Olympics, from a tense, physical game against Czechia in the quarter-finals to playing both the nail-biter semi-final against Finland and this morning’s gold medal game without captain and veteran player Sidney Crosby.

Team USA gained a lead early in the game, sending the puck past Canada’s goalie Jordan Binnington in the first period. It wasn’t too long before Canadian Cale Makar scored against U.S. goalie Conner Hellebuyck, tying up the game after the second period.

In preparation for the 8 a.m. gold medal game, the Ontario government has temporarily given bars and restaurants permission to sell alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on the Ford Nation X account Friday, writing, To help us all celebrate Team Canada, the province will be allowing bars and restaurants across the province to sell alcohol starting at 6:00 a.m. EST. Let’s all come together, support local businesses and cheer on Team Canada!”

Deafening cheers echoed throughout Scotiabank Arena as Toronto fans gathered for the official watch party.

Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated Team Canada on their silver medal win, writing, “Congratulations on a hard-fought and well-earned silver, @TeamCanada. You made your country proud 🇨🇦”

Fans on social media are also reacting to the loss, with users on X writing, “Going to drown my feelings in maple syrup and sit in silence in my igloo. Might take my polar bear out later for a coca-cola while we reminisce about Vancouver 2010” and “As an Oilers fan this pain has become all too familiar. But it was awesome to see the best of the best represent their country again. This is how Olympic hockey should always be.”

Even more fans are upset at the referees, with one person exclaiming, “#Canada🍁dominated that hockey game🏒and deserved the gold. Too bad the referees were playing for the USA–they even looked away from not six, but SEVEN men on the ice. Really?” and “Hard to win when you got the refs against you… no matter the skill you bring.”

Other fans are taking the loss in stride, with one X user reminding Canadians that despite the loss, the US has it worse, “#CANvsUSA on a positive note, back to the real world, we live in Canada and not the clown show that is the USA. There is always a silver lining. In this case it’s a massive one.”

Canada last won the gold medal against the U.S. at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.