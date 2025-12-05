‘The biggest deal ever,’ Canada to face Switzerland, Qatar in 2026 FIFA World Cup

What to know Canada will host matches against Switzerland, Qatar, and a European playoff winner (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina) in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team plays its opener in Toronto on June 12, followed by two matches in Vancouver on June 18 and 24.

Fans are reacting to the draw online, with many excited about potential matchups and Canada’s chances of advancing on home soil.

The new year is quickly approaching, and with it the highly-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw, which will be co-hosted by Canada, bringing nail-biting matches to Toronto and Vancouver.

The latest milestone of the event took place on Friday, with the group stage matchups being announced in a ceremonial draw, which gathered FIFA leaders, soccer legends, celebrities, and world leaders in Washington, D.C.

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team (CANMNT) has been drawn to Group B, and is set to play against Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of an upcoming playoff between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

The national team will first face the playoff winner on June 12 in Toronto, followed by a game against Qatar in Vancouver on June 18, and another match in Vancouver against Switzerland on June 24. If Canada finishes at the top position in the group, it will remain in Vancouver for the round of 32 and 16.

More matches to be held in Canada will be revealed on Saturday, as FIFA will unveil a full match schedule, which will include when and where each match will take place, in a televised event at 12 p.m.

Group stage matchups were announced at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw event on Friday. (Courtesy: TSN/YouTube)

During the draw ceremony on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took the stage alongside the U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, and the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking about the importance of co-hosting the event.

“It’s the No. 1 sport for Canadian boys and girls, two thirds of the country watched the last World Cup. And we are partnered with the United States and Mexico, welcoming the world. There’s more than 200 nationalities in Canada, more than 200 nationalities in FIFA, the top 48 are coming to North America. It is going to be the biggest deal ever,” Carney told Infantino.

REACTIONS TO THE 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Soccer fans across the globe have been reacting to the World Cup draw online, with many eager to find out which team will play Canada in Toronto’s opening game.

“A potential Canada vs Italy opening game in Toronto for the FIFA World Cup would be one of the most conflicting sporting events I’ve ever lived. Make. It. Happen,” one X user said.

“Canada should be happy with its draw for the World Cup in 2026. It would be great to see them win on home soil,” another person said.

“[The] worst thing [that] could have happened to Canada was to play Italy, gonna be like playing away in your own world cup,” a different user said.

“Switzerland should win this group, Canada has a good chance to qualify too,” another person added.