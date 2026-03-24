City councillor Josh Matlow accuses Ford of bullying amid Billy Bishop expansion plan

What to know City Councillor Josh Matlow accuses Premier Doug Ford of “bullying” as the province moves to take over city-owned land at Billy Bishop Airport for expansion.

Matlow criticizes Ford’s government for breaking partnerships and sidelining Toronto residents, calling it part of a pattern of controversial moves.

Community group NoJetsTO opposes the expansion, citing environmental concerns and demanding public consultation.

Councillors Ausma Malik and Matlow plan motions urging city council to legally challenge any unilateral expropriation of city lands.

Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow is calling out Premier Doug Ford, saying he can no longer act like “a bully,” as the province moves to take over city-owned land at Billy Bishop Airport.

In a post on social media, Matlow, who represents Toronto-St. Paul’s on City Council, criticized Ford and the province for several recent controversial moves, including attempting to pass legislation to take over city-owned land at the airport in order to expand the runway.

Read More Ford moves to take control of Billy Bishop lands for airport expansion

“Doug Ford can no longer be allowed to act like a bully without being challenged,” Matlow said. “He closed the Science Centre under false pretenses, destroyed Ontario Place and made a secret deal with a private spa company, he’s grabbing land at Exhibition Place and is now stealing the City of Toronto’s lands at Billy Bishop Airport (and ripping up a partnership agreement).”

Billy Bishop Airport is governed by a tripartite agreement involving the city, the federal government, and Toronto Port Authority. Matlow says Ford’s attempt to remove the city from this agreement is cutting out Toronto residents.

“Enough is enough, it’s time to fight back,” he said.

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Matlow says he will be asking city council at this week’s meeting to take every legal option available to take a stand and push back against Ford.

Ford has repeatedly stated that the airport’s expansion will create more jobs, alleviate pressure from Pearson International Airport, and make air travel more affordable.

Despite the optimism, the move has faced significant pushback, including from NoJetsTO, an organization made up of Toronto residents dedicated to protecting the city’s waterfront and regional island airport.

In a statement to Now Toronto, the group said Ford’s move will strip them of environmental rights and protections.

“It’s our Waterfront and we deserve to be consulted and have our environmental rights considered as part of any airport expansion discussion,” the statement said. “Ford’s thoughtless decisions shut us all out of a debate that could have disastrous effects for our revitalized waterfront.”

NoJetsTO says it is calling on the Government of Ontario to abandon their plan and allow Torontonians to have their say on the airport.

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The group also says it will closely monitor the legality of proposed legislation to remove the City of Toronto from the Tripartite Agreement.

Matlow isn’t the only city councillor raising concerns. City Councillor Ausma Malik has filed a motion calling on council to oppose any unilateral expropriation of city land by either the provincial or federal governments.

At a press conference on Monday, Ford criticized city officials opposing the plan, accusing them of not wanting to create more jobs or economic development.