Ford moves to take control of Billy Bishop lands for airport expansion

What to know Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will introduce legislation to take control of city-owned land at Billy Bishop Airport to allow expansion and jet traffic

The plan includes extending the runway, upgrading terminals, and easing pressure on Pearson Airport

Toronto city councillors, including Ausma Malik and Mayor Olivia Chow, are opposing the move and advancing a motion against unilateral land expropriation

The proposal is expected to move forward during the spring legislative session despite growing municipal pushback

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province intends to introduce legislation to take control of city-owned land at Billy Bishop Airport in order to expand the facility and accommodate modern jets, a plan that is already drawing pushback from members of Toronto city council.

Ford made the announcement at the airport on Monday, ahead of the provincial legislature’s spring session.

He said the government will bring forward legislation this session to take ownership of the city’s portion of the airport lands in exchange for what he described as fair compensation.

According to Ford, the takeover would allow the province to extend the runway to support jet traffic, upgrade terminal facilities, and improve access to Toronto’s waterfront.

The airport is governed by a tripartite agreement involving the city, the federal government, and Toronto Port Authority. Ford said the province has support from the federal government.

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“They realize that it’s going to create many jobs and economic opportunities, but it’s also about convenience, taking pressure off Toronto Pearson International Airport,” he said.

Ford added that the expansion could help lower airfare costs for travellers.

“You’ll be able to get lower-cost flights rather than waiting in line at Pearson and paying top prices on airline tickets. This is going to create a very competitive environment,” he said.

Despite the province’s position, municipal leaders have begun to push back against the proposal.

City Councillor Ausma Malik, who represents the area where the airport is located, plans to introduce a motion, seconded by Mayor Olivia Chow, calling on council to oppose any unilateral expropriation of city land by either the provincial or federal governments.

The motion also urges both levels of government to include Toronto residents and their elected municipal representatives in any major decisions affecting the city.

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It is expected to be considered at this week’s council meeting.

Ford dismissed the opposition, criticizing some councillors for resisting the plan.

“This is exactly why we’re doing it. They don’t want to create more jobs or economic development,” he said. “They forget this isn’t just an airport for Toronto, it’s an airport for Ontario and Canada. That’s the difference, ” he said. “That’s typical for the lefties down at the City of Toronto.”

Ford was joined at the announcement by Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, who said work on the expansion would unfold over the next several years, with efforts to begin as soon as possible.