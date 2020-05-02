Condo residents question city plan to house homeless people in midtown

× Expand Samuel Engelking Homeless crisis encampment

Residents in the Yonge and Eglinton area are raising questions about a city plan to temporarily house homeless people in two midtown apartments on Broadway Avenue during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This development has caught us by surprise,” says a letter, which was obtained by NOW, from the Republic Residents’ Association. The letter includes questions the association, which represents two buildings, plans to ask city officials, including frequency of resident turnover and whether self-isolation and physical distancing will be enforced.

“While we recognize there are many admirable aspects to this initiative and agree with it in principle, we nonetheless have serious concerns and questions about its implementation and its impact on the safety and well-being of the neighbourhood," the letter states. "While this arrangement is intended to be temporary, it is not a proposal and residents have already begun to move in.”

The letter directs readers to the Toronto Star report on the city’s action to relocate people from makeshift encampments into apartments in two adjoining four-storey buildings owned by the Times Group Corporation. The buildings will be torn down eventually, but the Times Group is leasing 125 units to the city for $55 per unit per day, pledging to donate the proceeds to food banks.

The project’s focus is to immediately relocate people living in encampments, under bridges or near ravines. The efforts are underway just as news broke yesterday that one person has died after a fire broke out at an encampment under a bridge in Rosedale.

The Republic Residents’ Association declined NOW’s interview request, but a representative, Miria Ioannou, provided a statement.

“While our community was not consulted about this decision, the Republic Residents’ Association supports efforts to assist people who need help at this difficult time," the statement reads. "We are very concerned about the implementation of this program and want to ensure that our neighbourhood and the new residents are kept safe from COVID-19.”

The Republic Residents’ Association also says it represents North Toronto Collegiate Institute students, parents and staff. The association has set up a meeting on May 4 with city councillor Josh Matlow and Toronto's general manager of shelter, support and housing Mary-Anne Bedard. According to the letter, the association also reached out to MPP Jill Andrew and councillor Jaye Robinson.

Points to be discussed during the meeting: who is being housed, how COVID-19 testing will be administered, how will social distancing be enforced and how will the temporary residents be monitored.

“Just as there is not a requirement for security in private buildings, there’s no requirement for security here,” councillor Joe Cressy, who worked on the temporary housing plan, tells NOW. “We are providing comprehensive, 24/7 staffing to support people, not to police them."

Cressy adds the city will provide the temporary residents with food, cleaning, counselling, help towards finding permanent housing and harm reduction support for those dealing with addiction.

“We are in the midst of the most dire global pandemic in a century,” he says. “All of the evidence has shown that the most vulnerable to COVID-19 are those living in congregate settings: the homeless living on the streets, seniors living in long-term care facilities and people living in shelters. We have a fundamental duty right now to save lives. And that means providing immediate pathways to housing for the homeless.”

Cressy worked on the project with Bedard, who was unavailable for comment. Her office has housed 50 people in the apartments (among them studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units).

