Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in weeks; Three staff test positive at emergency daycare centre

Case summary

As of April 28, there are 15,728 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

8,964 cases have been resolved in the province and 996 people have died.

As of April 28, there are 5,128 cases in Toronto and 305 people have died.

10:30 am Ontario reports lowest single-day COVID-19 cases in weeks

After Ontario's new cases spiked following a downward trend, the province has reported an increase of 347 new cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 2.3 per cent. That's the lowest single-day increase in over three weeks.

Public health officials reported on Wednesday that Ontario now has 15,728 and 996 people have died, an increase of 45 deaths – or 6.3 per cent – from the previous report.

All of the new deaths appear to be long-term care residents. That increase of 45 is exactly the same as the number of deaths reported among residents/patients in long-term care homes since the previous day. In all, 521 long-term care residents have died in Ontario since the outbreak began.

The sector continues to see an increase in outbreaks, with five more reported since yesterday for a total of 181.

There are 977 patients in hospital, with 235 in intensive care and 186 in intensive care on ventilators.

The number of resolved cases in Ontario has passed the 60 per cent mark, with 9,612 cases having recovered from the virus.

In terms of testing, 11,554 tests were carried out since the previous report and 9,530 cases are under investigation. A total of 264,594 tests have been conducted in the province.

9 am Three staff at emergency daycare centre test positive

Three staff at at one of Toronto's seven licensed emergency child-care centres have tested positive for COVID-19, the city said in a statement. Two other staff and two children at Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre are awaiting test results.

The centre has suspended services for 14 days and undergo deep cleaning. It will reopen pending approval of Toronto Public Health.

The city is reaching out to notify families. Staff and the 58 children who attended the centre between April 21 to April 28 are being asked to stay home for two weeks from their last day at the centre. They are also being excluded from other Toronto emergency child care centres as a precautionary measure during that period.

The province allowed Toronto to open emergency child-care services to serve frontline workers with no other options on March 31. Toronto Children's Services is using public health guidelines around infection control by having and small group sizes for rooms and daily temperature checks of children and staff.

8:45 am SickKids Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

The Hospital for Sick Children has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement earlier this week, SickKids said a teen patient had tested positive for the virus and was in isolation. The patient’s parents and a member of the patient’s clinical team have since tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said.

On Tuesday, SickKids also identified a second patient who was admitted and tested positive for COVID-19 but is unrelated to the outbreak.

“While this is certainly not the kind of news we want to be sharing, the fact is we have been fortunate at SickKids thus far – these are our first positive inpatient cases since the pandemic started over six weeks ago,” the hospital's president and CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn said in a statement. “I have full and absolute confidence in our teams here at SickKids and in our ability to continue to provide the best possible care, while protecting the safety of our patients, families and staff.”

8:30 am Canada has over 50,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 50,026 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,859 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

