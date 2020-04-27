Coronavirus updates: Doug Ford to unveil Ontario's reopening framework today

× Expand Nick Lachance Bylaw officers coronavirus Trinity Bellwoods Bylaw officers discuss physical distancing rules with with two people in Trinity Bellwoods Park on April 25.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of April 25, there are 14,432 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

8,000 cases have been resolved in the province and 835 people have died.

As of April 26, there are 4,798 cases in Toronto and 274 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9:05 am Doug Ford to announce reopening framework today

Premier Doug Ford will announce the province's reopening framework at 1:30 pm today. He'll be joined by the ministers of health, finance, economic development, job creation and trade. The premier has previously said the reopening will be a gradual process based on public health advice.

Ontario declared a state of emergency in mi-March to curb the spread of COVID-19, closing all businesses and workplaces deemed non-essential. The state of emergency has since been extended to May 12. Over the weekend, the province extended the closure of publicly funded schools to May 31.

9 am Canada has over 46,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 46,895 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,560 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

