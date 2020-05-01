Coronavirus updates: Toronto extends state of emergency until crisis ends; Pride Parade moves online

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus April 17 Friends gather for a physically distanced surprise birthday.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of April 29, there are 16,187 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

10,205 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,082 people have died.

As of April 30, there are 5,551 cases in Toronto and 366 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:45 am Ontario reports 421 new cases and 39 new deaths

Ontario’s single-day cases are continuing on a downward trend. Provincial public health officials report 421 new COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2.6 per cent – since the previous report, bringing the total to 16,608.

There have been 39 more deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Ontario to 1,121. Of the new deaths, 11 were residents or patients in long-term care homes.

There were also eight more outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, bringing the total to 198.

The number of resolved cases is 10,825, there are 1,017 patients in hospital, including 225

in intensive care and 175 in intensive care on ventilators.

Ontario’s testing has increased, with 16,532 tests carried out since the previous day. There are 11,975 cases under investigation.

10 am Toronto Pride Parade to happen online on June 28

This year's Pride Parade is moving online.

Pride Toronto will host the annual event, which attracts over a million people, at 2 pm on June 28 as the culmination of its month-long Virtual Pride festivities.

"The Virtual Pride Parade will stay true to our political roots and reflect our community," the organization said in a statement. "We will honour our courageous past, celebrating how far we have come and will remain vigilant to the ongoing needs of our community. We will help bring issues to light, challenge convention, support our community and promote safety."

Specifics of how the parade will happen online have yet to be announced. Read more here.

× Celebrating Pride has always been a protest of resilience and that shouldn’t change. The queer & trans community will continue to trail-blaze & connect our community with innovative & exciting ideas. #PrideToronto #Pride2020 #VirtualPride https://t.co/7avHCWdh8R pic.twitter.com/EWJdaP2wRq — Pride Toronto (@PrideToronto) May 1, 2020

9:10 am City council fast-tracks modular housing for people experiencing homelessness

Toronto city council approved an expedited plan to build a new 250-unit modular housing project for people experiencing homelessness.

To be constructed on city-owned land, the first phase of the project will include 110 pre-fabricated units expected to be ready for occupancy by September 2020 and another 140 units by April 2021. The plan passed 23-1, with only councillor Stephen Holyday opposed.

Modular housing units are pre-fabricated in a factory and then transported to the site where they can be quickly assembled. This method allows for shorter construction times and the ability to move the units to other locations.

A city report cites the current COVID crisis as part of the impetus for the project. “Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto was already experiencing an unprecedented demand for homeless services due to various factors including a lack of affordable housing options in the city,” the report says. “Despite adding 3,000 shelter spaces since 2015, shelter occupancy remains at capacity with over 8,000 shelter users each night.”

Read the full story here.

9:05 am Toronto extends state of emergency until crisis ends

During a virtual session, Toronto city council unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency "until the COVID-19 municipal emergency has ended," the city said in a statement.

Mayor John Tory declared the state of emergency on March 23. The move, a first in the city's history, gives the mayor the power to make decisions that would normally be made by council.

The extension also means physical distancing emergency bylaws requiring people who do not live together to stay separate in public parks and squares will remain in effect.

9 am Canada has over 53,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 53,236 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 3,184 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto