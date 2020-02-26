New positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto

× Expand Samara Heisz Getty Images/iStockphoto COVID-19 coronavirus

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Toronto.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, public health officials confirmed a woman in her 60s with a travel history to Iran went to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre’s emergency department.

“As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19,” said the statement.

The woman was discharged the same day and is now in self-isolation at home.

Toronto Public Health is actively looking into whom the woman was in contact with. Sunnybrook has stated that there is no risk to other people who were in the emergency department on February 24 and that the hospital remains safe for patients, visitors and staff.

This is Toronto’s fourth case of the coronavirus and the province’s fifth case. Another 14 cases are currently being investigated in Ontario.

On February 23, health officials said a woman who arrived in Canada from China on February 21 has tested positive for the virus, becoming Ontario's fourth case. The previous three cases – a Toronto couple and Western University student – are all resolved.

Globally, the virus has infected 80,000 people and recently spread to Iran, where there have been 139 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

