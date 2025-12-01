December starts cold in Toronto as Environment Canada forecasts a grey, snowy week

What to know
- Toronto is heading into the first week of December with temperatures dipping below freezing on some days, according to Environment Canada.
- Cloudy skies dominate the forecast, with multiple chances of light flurries throughout the week.
- Wind chill values make daytime highs feel colder, especially during early mornings and overnight.
- Snowfall of 2 to 4 cm is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday before tapering off on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are sliding downward as Toronto enters the first week of December, and Environment Canada is forecasting a cold, mostly cloudy stretch marked by light snow and persistent wind chills.
Monday starts off with a mix of sun and cloud and a brief chance of early flurries, with northwest winds making the daytime high of -1 C feel closer to -12 C in the morning. Conditions turn more wintry tonight as cloud cover thickens and two to four centimetres of snow move in around midnight, dropping temperatures to -5 C and pushing the wind chill to -11 C.
The snowfall tapers off by late Tuesday morning, leaving behind a cloudy day that will hover around 1 C, before skies clear overnight and temperatures fall back to -5 C.
The midweek pattern stays grey and seasonally chilly: Wednesday brings another cloudy day near 1 C, with the chance of flurries returning at night. Cooler air settles in on Thursday, when the high is expected to reach only -2 C alongside a slight chance of snow, followed by a much colder night dipping to -8 C.
By Friday and into the weekend, Toronto remains locked under cloud with periodic flurries brushing through the region. Highs sit just below freezing on Friday and Saturday, with a greater chance of snow Friday night and early Saturday. Sunday stays cold and cloudy as well, with temperatures unlikely to climb past -2 C.
