December starts cold in Toronto as Environment Canada forecasts a grey, snowy week

Temperatures are sliding downward as Toronto enters the first week of December, and Environment Canada is forecasting a cold, mostly cloudy stretch marked by light snow and persistent wind chills.

Monday starts off with a mix of sun and cloud and a brief chance of early flurries, with northwest winds making the daytime high of -1 C feel closer to -12 C in the morning. Conditions turn more wintry tonight as cloud cover thickens and two to four centimetres of snow move in around midnight, dropping temperatures to -5 C and pushing the wind chill to -11 C.

The snowfall tapers off by late Tuesday morning, leaving behind a cloudy day that will hover around 1 C, before skies clear overnight and temperatures fall back to -5 C.

The midweek pattern stays grey and seasonally chilly: Wednesday brings another cloudy day near 1 C, with the chance of flurries returning at night. Cooler air settles in on Thursday, when the high is expected to reach only -2 C alongside a slight chance of snow, followed by a much colder night dipping to -8 C.

By Friday and into the weekend, Toronto remains locked under cloud with periodic flurries brushing through the region. Highs sit just below freezing on Friday and Saturday, with a greater chance of snow Friday night and early Saturday. Sunday stays cold and cloudy as well, with temperatures unlikely to climb past -2 C.

