In photos: Toronto's Dyke March 2019

It was a beautiful day for a Dyke March. The 23rd annual Pride weekend event drew thousands, who met at Church and Hayden, marched up to Bloor, down Yonge and over to Allan Gardens for a community event. The day ended with performances by the Raging Asian Women and the Dyke All Star Band featuring Carmen Elle of Diana and Aimee Bessada, who covered Stevie Nicks and kd lang.

Marchers brought signs denouncing fascism and Doug Ford's cuts to social programs. Though there have been worries protestors would disrupt Pride events, only a small group of evangelicals showed up on Carlton but a group of marchers with signs blocked their view. Check out photos of the marchers, and their always-creative signage, below.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Dyke March 2019

@tanjatiziana