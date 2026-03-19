Federal government investing $183 million to support Toronto’s infrastructure and transit accessibility

What to know The federal government is investing $183 million into Toronto infrastructure.

Funds will help expand the TTC’s Easier Access Program, including elevators, signage, and accessible station features.

Several stations—like College, King, and Spadina—are set for upgrades this year, with more planned through 2028.

The investment is part of Ottawa’s broader Build Communities Strong Fund, with billions earmarked for projects nationwide.

Canada’s federal government has just announced it’s investing $183 million in the City of Toronto to support infrastructure updates, including an improvement of accessibility on the TTC.

The investment was announced on Thursday by Canada’s Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson, his Parliamentary Secretary Jennifer McKelvie, TTC’s General Counsel Michael Atlas and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

The initiative is a part of the community stream of the federal government’s Build Communities Strong Fund, as it aims to provide reliable funding for communities across the country amid global economic uncertainty.

“Canada faces a critical moment in a drastically changing world. Flexible, reliable funding like we announced today is more important than ever to support communities and municipalities to build and maintain the infrastructure they need,” McKelvie told reporters on Thursday.

According to Chow, part of the funds will be used to invest on the TTC’s Easier Access Program, which aims to make all TTC stations accessible by installing elevators, signage, accessible doors, and wayfinding.

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“If you take the TTC to work, to school, or to pick up your kids, you know how important it is that the service is reliable and affordable. Public transit connects you to opportunity, to your family and friends, to the things that matter most. And that’s why this investment of more than $183 million matters so much,” the mayor said.

“When transit works, the city works. And when we invest in transit together with the federal government, we make it possible to build more homes near transit and create more affordable connected communities for everyone.”

Read More One broken elevator can derail an entire trip, TTC riders with disabilities push for better accessibility

According to the TTC’s project schedule, the transit agency expects to install accessibility updates to several stations throughout this year, including:

College Station;

Islington Station;

King Station;

Spadina Station;

Museum Station.

Meanwhile, Old Mill station is expected to receive upgrades by 2028.

According to Atlas, investments by the federal government’s Canada Community-Building Fund have already supported several projects for transit reliability, including upgrades to the Wilson Complex bus division’s fire ventilation system and the TTC’s State of Good Repair program, which supports maintenance of subways and streetcars.

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Investments coming to other municipalities

The federal government says it will announce more details of its Build Communities Strong Fund in the upcoming weeks, with more investments to come for other municipalities and communities across the country.

These investments will be divided into three main streams: