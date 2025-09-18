‘A courageous life,’ Canadians are mourning the loss of first Black senator Donald Oliver, dead at 86

Tributes are pouring in for Donald Oliver, the first Black man appointed to the Senate of Canada and a lifelong advocate for justice and equality who has died at the age of 86.

Oliver passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, following a long battle with the heart condition cardiac amyloidosis, his family confirmed via his website.

“Senator Oliver devoted his life to public service, justice, and the advancement of Black Canadians,” the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia said in an online statement on Wednesday. “His legacy will inspire us to continue the vital work of preserving and sharing our history.”

HISTORY IN CANADIAN POLITICS

In 1990, Oliver made history when he became the first Black man appointed to the Senate, where he served for 23 years until his retirement in 2013. During his time in office, he championed diversity, human rights, and economic empowerment.

Born in Wolfville, Nova Scotia in 1938, Oliver studied law at Dalhousie University. He went on to build a distinguished legal career and taught law across the world, including in the U.K., Scandinavia, South America, the U.S., and across Canada.

Oliver helped found the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in 1983, which to date remains a key institution for the preservation and celebration of African Nova Scotian history and culture.

“Senator Donald Oliver was a true pioneer,” CEO of the centre Russell Grosse said in a statement. “His contributions will forever be part of our foundation.”

Oliver was widely respected not only for his legal and political work, but also for his commitment to the arts, education, and mentorship. In 2022, he launched the Black Voices Prize, awarding $5,000 annually to a young Black Canadian author.

Oliver was recognized with appointments to both the Order of Canada in 2019, and the Order of Nova Scotia in 2020 for his contributions.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared his condolences online.

