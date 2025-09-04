Giddy up! Country superstar Morgan Wallen kicks off back-to-back shows in Toronto this week

Giddy up cowboys and cowgirls, everyone’s favourite country singer is coming to town for two nights at the Rogers Centre.

Morgan Wallen is preparing to kick off the Canadian leg of his “I’m The Problem Tour” on Sept. 4 and 5 with a stadium full of fans at Rogers Centre.

The chart-topping country crooner won’t be alone, with opening acts Miranda Lambert, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King, and Brooks & Dunn sharing the stage.

Doors for the show open at 4:30 p.m., with openers expected around 5:00 p.m., and Wallen expected to take the stage around 9:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Wallen kicked off his 20 stadium show in Houston, Texas in June, and will finally wrap up the Canadian leg of the tour in Edmonton with two shows on Sept. 12 and 13.

In preparation for the highly anticipated show, here’s a playlist of Morgan Wallen songs that will have you yee-hawing your way to the concert:

I Got Better

Love Somebody

Whiskey Glasses

Last Night

Advertisement

I’m a Little Crazy

Ain’t That Some

What I want (feat. Tate McRae)

20 Cigarettes

Just In Case

Cowgirls