‘God hired him to be his body guard,’ Fans react to death of martial arts legend Chuck Norris

What to know Chuck Norris, a Hollywood icon and martial arts champion, has died at 86.

His family announced the news this morning, asking for privacy as they grieve.

Norris is best known for his action roles and the many memes that depicted his superhuman strength.

Chuck Norris fans across the world are mourning the passing of the iconic action star and martial arts champion.

His family put out a statement on the late actor’s social media this morning.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” it read.

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

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American news outlets had reported Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii following a medical emergency. It’s reported he was training in Kaui prior to the incident.

Norris’ family says he passed away suddenly Thursday morning. His family announced they would like to keep the circumstances of his death private but that he passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Chuck Norris became a symbol of strength and invincibility

Born in 1940, Norris joined the U.S. Air Force. During his time stationed in South Korea, he studied Tang Soo Do – a martial art tradition traditional to the Asian nation. When he returned to the U.S., he gained notoriety in the martial arts, winning several championships.

He even founded his own martial art system Chun Kuk Do (a.k.a. Chuck Norris System), primarily based on Tang Soo Do and Taekwondo.

His involvement in the martial arts connected him to Bruce Lee, which eventually led to his Hollywood debut as Lee’s opposition in The Way of the Dragon.

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Through the eighties and the nineties, Norris was best known for his role in Hollywood’s action industry through his roles in nine-season-long Walker, Texas Ranger, Delta Force, and The Hitman.

He later became an icon for the younger generation, appearing in many memes depicting his invincibility and strength.

Chuck Norris became a cultural icon through memes depicting his superhuman strength. (Courtesy: Cheezburger)

Norris had celebrated his 86th birthday just earlier this month, through a video of himself sparring with his trainer.

“Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young,” Norris wrote in the caption.

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“Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Reactions are pouring in following his passing

Greta Norris, Norris’ granddaughter, posted a heartfelt farewell on her social media of the actor.

“I knew him as the old man that would come to grandparents day at school, my soccer games and cheer me on as proud as he could be,” she wrote. “Papa is one of the most special people in my life and I am forever grateful and proud that I am his granddaughter.”

Exaggerations of Norris’ strength was only memorialized in the tributes from his fans.

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“Chuck Norris doesn’t die – he left to beat up the grim reaper,” an X user wrote.

“He roundhouse-kicked the reaper one last time on the way out,” another wrote. “RIP to the legend who made ‘facts’ jealous.”

“Death didn’t come for Chuck Norris. Chuck Norris told death to pick him up,” another wrote.

“Chuck Norris didn’t die, God hired him to be his body guard.”