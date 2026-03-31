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‘He’s got jokes,’ People online are having a laugh after Doug Ford and Mark Carney share funny moment during conference

Ontario Premier Doug Ford got a laugh — online and in the room — after cracking a joke about almost becoming a Liberal if he drank Prime Minister Mark Carney’s water at a news conference in Etobicoke.

Aliya Karimjee

Doug Ford and Carney water
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney share a laugh at a joint news conference in Etobicoke on Monday. (Courtesy: CPAC)

What to know

  • Doug Ford cracked a joke at a joint press conference with Mark Carney, asking if drinking his water would “turn him into a Liberal,” which got laughs in the room and quickly went viral online.
  • The moment happened during a housing announcement in Etobicoke alongside Olivia Chow about accelerating homebuilding in Ontario. 
  • Social media reactions were mixed — many found the joke funny and praised Ford’s humour, while others criticized the lighthearted moment given ongoing political and economic concerns.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford joked that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s water will turn him into a liberal, and people can’t stop laughing online.

On Monday, Carney, Ford, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow held a news conference in Etobicoke to announce a three-way, $8.8-billion partnership to accelerate transit and home development in the province.

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During the conference, Ford reached for a glass of water and, right before taking a sip, realized it was Carney’s glass.

When the prime minister confirmed he hadn’t touched the glass, Ford took a sip and joked, “This isn’t going to turn me into a Liberal, is it?

@nowtoronto Doug Ford jokes with Mark Carney about turning into a Liberal during news conference in Toronto. #DougFord #MarkCarney ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

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This hilarious moment sparked instant reactions online.

​One TikTok user appreciated the laughter, saying, “I like how they can joke about political differences without being hateful.” 

Another user gave tribute to Ford’s humour, “I don’t personally like the guy, but he’s got jokes, I’ll give him that LOL.” 

Echoing this sentiment, another user wrote, “OK, he ate a little. I chuckled.”

But another user took offense to the politicians’ laughter, saying, “Not the time to laugh,” and another sarcastically adding on, “I’m glad they’re having a laugh while we all suffer.”

Another user wrote, “It may make you smarter.”

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Aliya Karimjee

Writer

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