Hidden Toronto: Winter Light Exhibition at Ontario Place

× Expand Richard Longley

What Winter Light Exhibition 2020.

Where Ontario Place, West Island.

When Until March 29.

Why Ontario artists from different disciplines showcase their use of light in exhibits following the curatorial theme of “cocoon.”

× Expand Richard Longley

More than a year since the Ford government issued a request for proposals for “a world-class year-round destination that will attract local, provincial and international visitors" at Ontario Place, everything is up for grabs – apart from the hideous but uniquely protected Budweiser Stage. But so far nothing has been revealed.

Meanwhile, Ontario Place is keeping calm, carrying on and hosting good times for all. The beautifully renovated Cinesphere is booming as the best place in town to see sci-fi adventures and superheroes in action.

× Expand Richard Longley

Last December, as part of the first Toronto Biennial, the Cinesphere gave us an entire day inspired by J.G. Ballard’s The Drowned World. And the Aurora Light Festival offered, a “winter escape to a hidden village by the North Pole, filled with captivating light displays, magical characters, market huts, food gardens, amusement rides, live entertainment and plenty of other joyful activities.”

This year, the 2020 Winter Light Exhibition at Ontario Place features art among the remnants of what used to be the log ride – 21 installations, all in lights, all lovely, mysterious and gloriously imaginative.

× Expand Richard Longley

× Expand Richard Longley

× Expand Richard Longley

× Expand Richard Longley

× Expand Richard Longley

Hidden Toronto is a weekly feature on the tucked-away places and fascinating faces that make up the city. It appears Fridays online and Thursdays in print.

@nowtoronto