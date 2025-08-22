‘Hundreds’ of charges laid as Peel Police target dangerous car meets at Brampton mall

Peel Regional Police say they’re cracking down on illegal car meetups at a mall in Brampton after already laying “hundreds” of charges and making several arrests.

In a new video, police say car meetups at Trinity Common Mall have become a concern for residents and business owners due to dangerous driving, drinking in public, and excessive noise.

“We’ve laid hundreds of charges, made several arrests and impounded numerous vehicles,” Constable Tyler Bell-Morena said in the video.

Bell-Morena said despite the arrests and efforts made by police, some members of the public are still “not getting the message.”

“If you’re not on the property for legitimate reasons, unable to behave or conduct yourself appropriately… then you’re not welcome,“ Bell-Morena said. “Residents and businesses are fed up, and so are we.”

On Thursday, police announced they arrested a 21-year-old man from Brampton for dangerous driving-related offences in the mall’s parking lot on August 16.

Police say Ajaypreet Sidhu attempted to flee from police upon their arrival. After they were able to contain the vehicle, he then attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

Police say he’s been charged with several offences, including Race a Motor Vehicle and Flight From Peace Officer.

Police say Sidhu was released with conditions to appear in court at a later date, his drivers license was also suspended and vehicle impounded.

The crack down comes nearly a week after the City of Mississauga shared they were granted an injunction to crack down on illegal car meetups at Ridgeway Plaza after two years of nuisance gatherings, street racing, and other disturbances.

The injunction was in effect until August 20, subject to variation by the court.

The order was granted before Pakistan Independence Day and Afghanistan Independence Day. The city says it was aware of large gatherings planned at the plaza on both days and pursued the injunction to prevent them.

Peel police did not mention how long the Trinity Common Mall parking lot has been the site of car meetups, but did say there will now be an increased police presence in the area to ensure public safety.

“The parking lots are for you and your loved ones to have a safe place to park your vehicle while you’re here. This is not a space for parties, car meets, fireworks, racing, drinking and driving or any behaviour that creates a hazard or disruption to the residents,” Bell-Morena said.

Peel police say they will continue to work alongside local councillors to put a stop to the meetups and will continue to conduct regular patrols at plazas across the region.