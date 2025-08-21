Judy’s Beach Cafe to open in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood, creating jobs and joy for young adults with disabilities

Toronto’s Beach community will soon have a new cafe to enjoy delicious eats and coffee, but it’s not just a cafe. For young adults with disabilities, it will be a place for employment and training.

“We’re very excited to start this process, and we really look forward to seeing them shine in their work environment,” Judy’s Beach Cafe Co-founder Leslie Grant said in an interview with Now Toronto,

Grant co-founded Judy’s Beach Cafe alongside long-time friend Donna Paterson after years of dreaming of opening up a cafe.

The spot was named in honour of Paterson’s younger sister Judy, who lived with Down Syndrome, and passed away last year at the age of 51.

Paterson says Judy worked in a flower shop for many years, and says having her own job was the most meaningful thing to her.

“She had her own set of friends and colleagues and it was just such an enriching part of her life,” she said.

Judy’s Beach Cafe, now a dream come true, is also a non-profit which aims to provide that same richness to young adults with disabilities, and fill a void the owners say has long been open.

“The school system will hold them until they’re about 21, and at 21 their world often comes to a little bit of a standstill. There are some programs across the city that offer some nice activities, but it’s quite rare for them to get training and paid employment,” Paterson said.

The cafe has already hired 10 young adults, and though it has yet to open, Paterson and Grant say they’ve already noticed the impact it’s had on them.

“They’ve since come back for their orientation sessions, and we see the light in their eyes. There’s a light knowing that they were chosen to work here, they’re so excited to begin,” Paterson said.

Grant says the cafe has also received nothing but positive feedback and support from the community.

“They’ve totally embraced this. The feedback we’ve had from residents, from business owners, and individuals in the community has been fantastic. I can’t think of a more welcoming community to embrace our employees,” Grant said.

And while the cafe aims to share and reflect Judy’s vibrant personality, Grant and Paterson say the end goal is to help the many young adults just like her get an opportunity that may be difficult elsewhere.

The spot will feature a menu with a variety of food and drink options, including treats from beloved long-time Beaches bakery, Tori’s Bakeshop, which previously occupied the space.

The cafe will also be working with other local brands including Mountain View Coffee Company, and Circles and Squares Bakery.

Judy’s Beach Cafe opens on Aug. 26 with a grand opening on Sept. 1.