Coronavirus updates: Toronto to make face masks mandatory on the TTC

As of June 9, there are 31,341 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

25,380 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,475 people have died.

As of June 9, there are 12,949 cases in Toronto, 10,310 recovered cases and 956 people have died.

10:54 am Ontario reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported an increase of 203 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Ontario's total to 31,544. That's the lowest increase since late March.

The province has now had four straight days of new case increases of below 300, suggesting a downward trend. There were 251 new cases reported on Wednesday, 230 new cases reported on Tuesday and 243 new cases confirmed on Monday.

Another 505 people have recovered. In all, 25,885 – or 82.1 per cent – of cases are resolved.

Testing is shot up to 24,341 tests completed since yesterday. Another 16,359 cases are under investigation. The government's target has been 16,000 tests per day.

There are 538 people in hospital, with 120 in intensive care and 87 in intensive care on ventilators.

Twelve more people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,487 people in Ontario.

10:38 am Toronto makes face masks mandatory on public transit

Toronto plans to make face coverings mandatory for all passengers and staff on public transit.

Mayor John Tory said on Thursday that TTC CEO Rick Leary and Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa have made that recommendation as ridership is expected to increase as lockdown measures ease, making it harder for passengers to keep a distance.

"That is a recommendation I fully support," he said. "This will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city."

The recommendation will be made at next week's TTC commission for meeting next week; and if it's approved, the bylaw would take effect on July 2.

Tory said the TTC will not enforce the new rule with penalties. "I know a crackdown and enforcement blitz will not be needed," he said. "We will focus on public education and the importance of following this new rule."

The city will also undertake a "one-time targeted strategy" to distribute on-million non-medical masks to residents, with a focus on lower-income neighbourhoods, Tory added.

The mayor said staffing will be increased in stations and decals have been added to encourage people to follow physical distancing rules and wear face coverings.

"I want to be clear: No one will be refused a ride on the TTC for not wearing a face covering," Leary said, adding there will be exemptions for people with medical considerations and children under two years of age.

"Given the exemptions and based on the experience from other jurisdictions where compliance has been high, like New York City, we don't believe strict enforcement is necessary. We will continue to monitor and determine of further action is necessary."

Employees who work behind a shield or in isolated cabs will have a choice to wear a mask or face covering.

Tory is also recommending the TTC Commission refund monthly pass holders for March and April based on usage.

9 am Canada has more than 97,125 cases of COVID-19

There are 96,653 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,960 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

