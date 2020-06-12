Coronavirus updates: Ontario to lift 30-day limit on prescriptions; Toronto to close 10 km of roads for ActiveTO this weekend

× Expand Samuel Engelking Lakeshore ActiveTO rollerblading

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of June 10, there are 31,544 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

25,885 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,487 people have died.

As of June 10, there are 13,063 cases in Toronto, 10,558 recovered cases and 965 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9 am Councillor Michael Ford admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Ward 1 Etobicoke North city councillor Michael Ford was admitted to hospital on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms.

"Based on advice from Toronto Public Health, he checked in to Humber River hospital to have additional testing done,” Ford’s spokesperson said in a statement, according to CP24. "The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall, he is feeling well."

Ford is the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott were tested for COVID-19 earlier this week after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came in contact with someone who had tested positive. All three of their tests came back negative.

9 am City to close 10 kilometres of roads for pedestrians and cyclists this weekend

More than 10 kilometres of roads will close as part of the city's ActiveTO program.

The closures will start on Saturday at 6 am and last until Sunday at 11 pm.

The eastbound lanes of Lakeshore West from Windermere to Stadium will close, as will the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lakeshore West (#146). Lakeshore East's eastbound lanes between Leslie and Kew Beach Avenue – just south of Woodbine – will also close.

Lastly, Bayview from Front East to Rosedale Valley and River between Gerrard East and Bayview will also close to vehicle traffic.

9 am Ontario lifts 30-day supply limit on prescription drugs

The provincial government is lifting the 30-day supply limit on prescription drugs. Starting on Monday, people can fill up to a 100 days worth of medication now that supply of drugs and medications have stabilized, the government said in a statement.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott implemented the measure in March to prevent drug shortages due to hoarding at the beginning of the pandemic.

"With the supply of medications stabilizing, people can safely go back to getting their regular prescriptions filled," she said in a statement. "This will be much more convenient for people, especially for our seniors and vulnerable citizens."

Ontario Drug Benefit recipients' co-payments will also return to their previous amounts.

8:30 am Lockdown measures ease in areas outside the GTA

More businesses will reopen in areas outside Toronto and Hamilton today.

Restaurant patios, hair salons, museums, swimming pools and film productions will be allowed to reopen or resume as part of the second stage of Ontario's reopening plan. Out of the province's 34 public health units, 24 will move into stage two today.

Across the entire province, the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 people, but people must maintain two metres physical distance from others outside their household.

Child-care centres are also allowed to reopen with health and safety measures in place, including limits on capacity.

The Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton will remain in stage one, as well Windsor-Essex, Lambton County, the Niagara region and Haldimand-Norfolk.

The province is expected to announce whether or not more regions will move into stage two on Monday.

Read more here

8:30 am Canada has more than 97,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 97,530 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,994 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto