Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 455 new COVID-19 cases as total surpasses 30,000; Province extends emergency orders until June 19

× Expand Samuel Engelking Hot dog cart Toronto Street food vendors, including hot dog carts, have reopened in Toronto.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of June 4, there are 29,747 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

23,208 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,357 people have died.

As of June 4, there are 12,033 cases in Toronto, 9,304 recovered cases and 890 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11 am Ontario reports 455 new COVID-19 cases as total surpasses 30,000

Provincial public health officials reported another 387 more COVID-19 cases plus another 68 "that were impacted by a laboratory-to-public health delay." The total new cases is 455 – the highest increase in new cases since 446 since cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Ontario now has a total of 30,202 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of that total, 23,947 – or 79.3 per cent – are resolved, up by 364 since yesterday.

Another 35 people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,407.

Testing continues to increase, 23,105 tests completed since yesterday, with 12,384 more cases under investigation.

There are 673 patients in hospital, with 117 in intensive care and 97 in intensive care on ventilators.

9:45 am Ontario extends emergency orders to June 19

The province has extended emergency orders to June 19. The orders were set to expire on June 9. The orders force the closure of restaurants and bars, except for takeout and delivery, and limiting gatherings to five people or less.

The Ontario government has amended orders to allow regulated health practitioners and some park amenities to reopen. Doug Ford is expected to announce details of the second stage of his economy recovery plan this week, including how child-care centres will reopen.

Ford's government recently extended the state of emergency to June 30. The legislation allows the government to create and enforce emergency orders.

9:30 am Canada has more than 94,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 94,335 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,703 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto