Coronavirus updates: Ontario's new COVID-19 cases continue to drop; Ford to announce child-care reopening plan; Volunteers stop watching Beaches fox family after threats

10:30 am Ontario reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario is continuing on a downward trend.

Provincial public health officials have reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 0.7 per cent since the previous day. Yesterday, Ontario reported 243 new cases.

The province's total cases now stands at 31,090. Of those cases, 24,829 are resolved, up 337 since yesterday.

Another 14 people have died. In all, the virus has killed 2,464 people in the province.

In terms of testing, 13,509 tests were completed since the previous report and another 11,020 cases are under investigation.

There are 600 patients in hospital, with 116 in intensive care and 88 in intensive care on ventilators.

10:15 am Tenants to protest at Queen's Park this afternoon

Tenants will demonstrate at Queen's Park this afternoon to demand the province implement a permanent ban on evictions for people unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

The rally, organized by housing activist group Keep Your Rent, begins at 2 pm.

The province temporarily banned residential eviction orders and enforcement in March to prevent people from becoming homeless during the crisis.

The Toronto Foundation warned in a recent report that renters and mortgage holders are struggling to make payments and that homelessness could increase to "unprecedented" levels as a result of the pandemic.

9:20 am Doug Ford expected to announce child-care reopening

Much of Ontario – but not the GTA – will reopen on Friday, June 12 as part of the province's phased lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Today, Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce how child-care centres will reopen in order to serve parents heading back to work in the stage 2 reopening.

Among the work places and businesses allowed to reopen in 24 of the province's 24 public health jurisdictions are museums, restaurants, hair salons, film and TV productions and shopping malls.

The province has allowed select emergency daycare centres to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis to serve frontline workers with no other child-care opens.

9:15 am Volunteers watching over fox family faced threats: Wildlife Centre

Volunteers watching over a family of foxes in the Beaches have faced verbal abuse and threats of physical violence, according to the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC).

The foxes have been living under the Woodbine Beach boardwalk for the past two months and had become a viral sensation during the coronavirus lockdown. On May 22, one of the kits was found dead, apparently killed by a large predator, such as an off-leash dog.

The city put up a fence around the foxes and volunteers have been performing "aversive conditioning" so the foxes, which had lost their natural fear of predators, re-learn their natural behaviour.

On Monday, the TWC wrote in an Instagram post a man told a volunteer “if he had a knife he would stab her” and another man "actually went after a teenage volunteer with a knife."

"As an organization, despite our deep concern for the fox family, the safety and well-being of our volunteers is paramount. As a result of these serious concerns, we have made the difficult decision to conclude the presence of our volunteers on site," the TWC statement reads.

"We’re now turning to the community and anyone else who visits the Woodbine Beach area to provide the best environment for the beloved fox family," it continues. "Keep dogs leashed and far away from the wild animals, since dogs and their close cousins coyotes are predators to foxes – habituation to a major predator could lead to another fox’s death."

TWC said 58 volunteers have spent nearly 1,500 hours protecting the fox family from members of the public.

9 am Canada has more than 96,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 96,244 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,835 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

