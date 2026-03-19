VIDEO: Local creator accuses GO Train passenger of masturbating in public, just seats away

What to know A TikTok by @systemofameltdown went viral after she described hearing a man allegedly engaging in a crude act during a late-night GO Transit commute after St. Patrick’s Day.

The woman said the sounds lasted several minutes, were clearly audible throughout the train car, and left nearby passengers confused and shocked.

Toronto Police Service say no reports were filed but urge witnesses to report indecent acts immediately using onboard safety tools or by contacting authorities.

A video has gone viral online after a local creator captured audio of a fellow passenger reportedly masturbating on the GO train.

The woman, who goes by @systemofameltdown on TikTok, explained in another video that she had been commuting home around midnight after attending a comedy show on Sunday.

“I’m on the train, [I] was dozing in and out and then I hear this gentleman, who had been enjoying the St. Paddy’s Day weekend, he wasn’t coming off of anything and it wasn’t mental health or anything like that, and then he just decided to ‘finish,’” the user claimed.

She added the sounds of the indecent act lasted several minutes. She was initially seated right behind the man on the upper level before moving further down the same train car.

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“It took me a minute, a minute and a half to realize what was happening,” she explained. “So, I got up… but I guess the acoustics of the place are really ‘acoust-ing,’ so I heard everything.”

The user said she made eye contact with other passengers, who initially didn’t believe her when she told them what the sound was.

“[One passenger’s] partner thought [the man] was clapping, I’m not exactly sure [why], because it did not sound like clapping,” she explained.

The woman said despite the awkward and unwelcome circumstance, she was not too phased.

“Even though it was gross, I have seen ‘gross-er’ on the TTC,” she said.

In an email to Now Toronto, Toronto Police confirmed they have not received any reports of public exposure or indecency in the past week, but advises any witnesses to act as soon as possible.

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“If anyone witnesses an indecent act, it’s important for them to report it to security, a special constable or police,” Toronto Police media officer Ashley Visser wrote in part.

Police also advise commuters to check Metrolinx’s safety protocols, which state any passengers who are experiencing an emergency or witnessing any criminal behaviour to press the yellow emergency strip on board or text “help” to 77777.

Now Toronto has contacted Metrolinx for comment but had not heard back by publication.

Reactions

Many other TikTok users commented on the creator’s video, expressing their shock.

“Oh my goodness,” one Tiktok user said simply. Many echoed this sentiment with similar comments.

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Another TikTok user said the man was not letting up.

“He’s really going to town,” they said.

Another TikTok user questioned why the sounds were so audible, even from further down the compartment.

The woman behind @systemofameltdown confirmed to Now Toronto she was riding the Lakeshore West line when the incident occurred.