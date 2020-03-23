Coronavirus updates: Ontario confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases; Air Transat temporarily lays off 3,600 workers

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto city hall coronavirus

Top stories

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11:07 am Ontario reports 78 new COVID-19 cases

Public health officials in Ontario have reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 489. It's the biggest single-day jump in cases since the outbreak began. Six people have died and eight of those cases have been resolved. Six of the new cases are listed as being in hospital.

There are 8,417 cases under investigation and 19,586 have tested negative.

10:01 am Conference Board of Canada adjusts economic outlook

The Conference Board of Canada has issued an “alternate Canadian outlook” for the economy in light of social distancing and travel bans in effect to deal with the coronavirus.

The Board predicts the measures in both Canada and the United States will continue until the end of August and cause “a much deeper and longer-lasting hit to Canadian economic activity.”

The Board says that Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was originally forecast to grow by 0.3 per cent in 2020, will fall by 1.1 per cent.

According to the Board’s analysis, Canada may shed as many as 330,000 jobs as a result of the shutdowns implemented to contain COVID-19, boosting unemployment to 7.7 per cent.

The tourism, household services and resource sector will be hardest hit, with many companies, the Board says, suffering double-digit declines in productivity.

As a result of an expected recession in the United States, Canada’s largest trading partner, “Canada’s real exports of goods and services are forecast to decline by 2.1 per cent in 2020,” according to the Board.

The analysis also predicts that oil prices will remain low, and that federal government efforts to stave off household and business bankruptcies “will keep Canada’s financial institutions in relatively good shape.” But while the real estate market “will cool significantly,” new home construction is expected to “hold up through the downturn.”

9:33 am New study calls for immediate financial help for renters

Close to half of working renters in Canada don't have enough savings to pay their bills for more than a month if they lose their jobs, according to an analysis by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). One-third of renters have two weeks or less in saving, says CCPA.

"Hundreds of thousands of families could soon be forced to choose between buying groceries and paying the rent," says Ricardo Tranjan, a political economist and senior researcher with the CCPA. "It's good that the Government of Canada has announced plans to support lower-income Canadians, but many families can't wait for support by April or May – they need it now."

CCPA analyzed Statistics Canada data from 2016 to arrive at the findings. That data shows that some 3.4 million Canadian households are renters. Of this group, 46 per cent, or 1.6 million households, only have enough money saved to pay their bills for a month or less, the CCPA analysis shows. Twenty-four per cent, or 830,000 households, don't have enough income to get through a single week without pay.

"When we say people are living paycheque to paycheque, it's not just an expression, it's reality," Tranjan says.

CCPA’s analysis found that Canada’s four Atlantic provinces have the highest number of renters per capita with a month or less of savings. Ontario had 521,000 households “in the same boat.”

Tranjan called for “fast and bold action” to support renters. He says that while higher-income renters may just need a deferral of their rent, lower-income renters can’t afford to take on debt that they won't be able to repay later.

9:31 am Air Transat grounds planes, lays off workers

Air Transat has temporarily laid off about "70 per cent" of its workforce. The airline said in a press release the layoff will impact 3,600 workers. Some layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.

The jobs impacted include flight crew personnel. Executives who are not being laid off have accepted voluntary pay cuts, as have members of the company's board of directors.

Air Transat has temporarily grounded its planes until April 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to send flights abroad to bring Canadians back home.

"None of our customers are stuck far from home, and we are in the process of bringing them back. We expect to have finished doing this by April 1, and we will then totally halt our flights," CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. "At the same time, in order to safeguard the company, we have unfortunately had to proceed with layoffs that affect a significant portion of our employees. We are doing this with great sadness and we hope that everyone will be able to return to work as quickly as possible."

@nowtoronto