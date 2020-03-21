Torontonians face up to $100K in fines for disobeying emergency measures

× Expand Google Street View EB Games EB Games has closed all stores after attracting a lineup of shoppers looking to buy a newly released game.

Violating the province's social distancing rules could cost you – up to $100,000.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will fine people who do not comply with the province’s emergency measures legislation.

Toronto Police have not yet enforced any non-compliance reports, but if officers are called upon to do so the fines could be steep, a TPS spokesperson told NOW.

“If requested by Municipal Licensing Standards to enforce non-compliance with Public Health directives, the Toronto Police Service would assist,” said TPS communications rep Meaghan Gray in an email to NOW. “As of today, that has not been requested and, therefore, no fines to report.”

Gray added that individuals and businesses who do not comply could face fines up to $100,000 for individuals and $10 million for businesses, and in some cases criminal charges could be laid. The fine amounts were provided to police by the city, Gray said.

"The city is setting up an enforcement team led by Toronto Public Health," she said. "City staff will be monitoring and providing information and education to non-compliant individuals and businesses.

"In some cases, enforcement staff will escalate to Toronto Police for further enforcement actions, including the laying of tickets and charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Set fines of $750 are available."

The public can report non-compliant restaurants or large gatherings through 311.

× To protect yourself and your community during #COVID19 pandemic, please educate yourself on required closures as a result of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act here: https://t.co/EVWys7VVGN. To report non-compliance visit https://t.co/lkZoGzFVZa. pic.twitter.com/hTfIviEvgU — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) March 20, 2020 OPP social distancing fines

Meanwhile, the OPP announced fine amounts on March 20, explaining officers would enforce the state of emergency declaration Premier Doug Ford announced earlier this week in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency measures restrict gatherings of 50 people; requires that child care centres, libraries, indoor recreational programs, concert and art venues and cinemas shut down; and allows bars and restaurants to operate as takeout and delivery services only.

The Provincial Offences Act (POA) has been updated with fines for failing to comply with an order ($750) and obstructing persons who are exercising powers or performing duties in compliance with the emergency order ($1,000).

Corporations could be fined $500,000 for non-compliance.

While most citizens and businesses have followed the rules, EB Games drew condemnation from Ford, mayor John Tory and Toronto's medical officer of health Eileen de Villa after it remained open and drew a crowd of customers who lined up outside its Yonge Street store to pick up the new release Animal Crossing.

× A line has formed outside of EB Games in dt #Toronto as people wait to get their hands on the new #AnimalCrossing video game.



This as we’re dealing with #Covid19 & with calls for non-essential biz to close & for people to apply social distancing. Some in line say they tried... pic.twitter.com/jX0YqXR2sQ — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) March 20, 2020 EB games line

"This is not an act of good corporate citizenship," Tory said during a press conference. "Let’s really give our heads a solid shake."

"I know we had an incident with one of the stores opening and people lining up," Ford said on Saturday during his daily news briefing. "I noticed they were keeping their distance from each other but we have to use common sense."

The OPP’s new enforcement measures could result in companies like EB Games – which is not considered an essential service – getting fined half-a-million dollars.

EB Games has since announced it will close all stores.

Ontario confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province’s total to 377. Of those cases, two patients have died and six have been resolved. The are 7,239 cases still under investigation and 15,768 people have tested negative.

Among the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario, two are from Toronto. Both contracted the virus after travelling to Europe.

