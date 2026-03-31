’A pillar of compassionate leadership,’ Canadian politicians mourn former Ontario NDP leader Stephen Lewis’ death

Canadian politicians are collectively mourning the loss of Stephen Lewis, who died Tuesday at the age of 88.

Lewis is best known for leading the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) from 1970 to 1978, having served as the province’s Official Opposition Leader in 1975. After retiring from politics, he took on a second career as a broadcaster, working at both CBC Radio and CityTV.

Lewis served as Canada’s United Nations (UN) ambassador under former prime minister Brian Mulroney and was also a fierce advocate against HIV/AIDS, becoming the inaugural UN special envoy for HIV/AIDS in Africa in the 2000s.

His death comes just two days after his son Avi Lewis was elected as the federal NDP’s new leader.

“In the early hours of this morning, Stephen Lewis died peacefully in Toronto while under hospice care. His loving wife Michele Landsberg, daughters Ilana and Jenny and his sister Janet were with him until the end. Stephen spent the last eight years of his life battling cancer with the same indomitable energy he brought to his lifelong work: the unending struggle for justice and dignity for every human life,” the NDP said in a statement on its website.

Prime Minister Mark Carney also issued a statement with his condolences, calling the late Lewis a “pillar of compassionate leadership in Canadian democracy and a renowned global champion for human rights and multilateralism.”

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“As a member of Ontario’s legislature, Leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, and Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr. Lewis moved millions with his appeals for a compassionate and just society,” Carney added.

Marit Stiles, leader of the Ontario NDP, wrote a long heartfelt note on social media detailing Lewis’ accomplishments in both politics and advocacy.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Stephen Lewis. The Ontario NDP caucus and New Democrats across the province are mourning the loss of a principled and exceptional political voice,” Stiles wrote.

“Stephen was a giant in our movement. He fought tirelessly to level the playing field for working class Canadians and take on inequality head on. For me, Stephen was a trusted advisor, and a sounding board who was generous with his time, kindness, and wisdom.”

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Stephen Lewis. The Ontario NDP caucus and New Democrats across the province are mourning the loss of a principled and exceptional political voice.



Stephen was a giant in our movement. He fought tirelessly to level the playing field for… — Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) March 31, 2026

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also posted a statement to social media, expressing his sadness and offering condolences to Lewis’ family.

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