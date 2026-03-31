‘It’s a real shame,’ Torontonians are disappointed with new nightclub that has replaced the Velvet Underground.

What to know A new nightclub called Hyve has taken over the space where the Velvet Underground used to occupy.

Hyve promises to bring a “premier nightlife experience” to Toronto and dubs itself as “the city’s most exciting nightclub.”

Torontonians who were longtime patrons of the Velvet Underground are disappointed, expressing their desire for a new music venue to occupy the space instead.

Five months after The Velvet Underground shuttered its doors, a new nightclub has taken over the vacated space.

The new business, called Hyve, dubs itself as a nightclub and cocktail bar, promising to bring a “premier nightlife experience” to Toronto. Hyve had its official opening Feb. 17.

Its website reads, “Located at 508 Queen St. W. in the heart of Toronto’s vibrant Queen West district, HYVE is the city’s most exciting nightclub. Since opening its doors, it has become the definitive destination for those seeking a premium nightlife experience.”

Long-time patrons of the Velvet Underground are not impressed with the change, sounding off online. One social media user commented on the lackluster exterior, writing, “This looks like the fake nightclub club they go to in Family Guy.”

Another Torontonian writes, “I spent so many wonderful nights at Velvet. It’s a real shame to see it turned into what sounds like a mediocre and likely overpriced club. The VIP booth comes with a sparkler show, though, so there’s that.”

Advertisement

The next event at Hyve is a “Neon Lights” party this coming Friday. The nightclub is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.