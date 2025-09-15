‘Awful news,’ Torontonians are shocked over concert venue Velvet Underground closing its doors next month

After many years of hosting live music, bands, and DJ’s, another one of Toronto’s beloved venues will be closing its doors at the end of October.

Velvet Underground, located on Queen St. West, said in a recent social media post that it will shutter its doors once its lease comes to an end, with the property being returned to the owner for a “new chapter.”

“While we’re closing this door, we’re grateful for the countless nights filled with music and amazing energy that brought this space to life,” Velvet Underground said in the statement Friday evening.

The venue went on to thank fans, artists, staff, and the community, citing their participation in making the space a “home” within its music scene.

Renovated and reopened in 2016, the former industrial club hosted a variety of live acts and remained a key destination and staple for alternative music in downtown Toronto.

Advertisement

The closure of Velvet Underground comes as part of a growing list of live music venues to shut down in recent years, including The Dakota Tavern, The Matador, and Cold Tea Bar.

Shows scheduled for this month, including Guannic, Noursihed by Time, Oracle Sisters, and Jack Van Cleaf, are still set to take place at the live music venue.

Meanwhile, many have taken to social media to express their upset over the venue’s upcoming closure, with some thanking the venue for its memorable experiences.

“This city can’t afford to lose more venues. This is awful news,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is actually so sad… I love velvet underground and have seen so many amazing shows there and met a lot of cool people 😔💔,” another user commented.

“Damnnnnnnn another legendary venue in Toronto is gone! Had the absolute pleasure of dj’ing a couple times here! RIP @thevelvetto ! 😢” one Instagram user said.

Advertisement

“Genuinely sad to see this venue go, easily my favorite venue in Toronto,” one user added.

“💔 Thank you for all the good times,” another user said.