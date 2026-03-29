GoFundMe for ‘severely’ injured Air Canada flight attendant surpasses $100K

What to know The husband and daughter of an Air Canada flight attendant severely injured in a March 22 crash have launched a GoFundMe, raising more than $131,000 toward a $160,000 goal.

Senior flight attendant Solange Tremblay was seated in a jump seat near the cockpit when Jazz Flight 8646 collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, a crash that killed both pilots and injured several onboard.

According to her daughter, Tremblay was ejected more than 320 feet from the wreckage but was found conscious and still strapped into her seat; she has since undergone surgery and faces multiple additional procedures, leg implants, skin grafts, and extensive rehabilitation.

Funds will support Tremblay’s recovery and allow her husband and daughter to take time off work for caregiving, as she remains hospitalized with ongoing concerns about complications such as infection.

The husband and daughter of an Air Canada flight attendant have raised thousands of dollars after she was severely injured in the serious crash that killed both pilots of the aircraft.

Following the devastating Air Canada flight crash into a fire truck on March 22, many onboard faced extensive injuries, including a senior flight attendant named Solange Tremblay.

In a GoFundMe raising money for Tremblay, her daughter Sarah Lépine said her mother was sitting in a foldable auxiliary seat, called a jump seat, near the cockpit, when the Jazz flight 8646 crash happened on the LaGuardia airport tarmac in New York City.

Tremblay was then ejected over 320 feet from the wreckage, according to Lépine. First responders found her still conscious and strapped in her seat, while lying on the tarmac.

Her injuries are severe, with Lépine sharing on the fundraiser that her mother had already gone through one surgery with some complications, but is still in need of many procedures including multiple other surgeries, metal plate implants into both of her legs and several skin grafts.

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“My mom has suffered so much from this event and regrettably her struggles are far from over,” Lépine wrote in part. “She will have to undergo several other surgeries, along with intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again. At the moment our greatest fear is the risk of infection which could lead to other horrifying complications if her injuries become infected.”

Now Lépine is raising money for her and Tremblay’s husband, Denis. She says the money will help both of them take off work and fulfill caretaking duties for Tremblay, who remains in a New York City hospital as she recovers.

So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $131,000 of its $160,000 goal, with thousands of donors contributing.

“Each flight I have taken since the day your world changed forever has included you in my thoughts,” one donor wrote, addressing Tremblay directly. “…Look to the sky and know 1000’s across many airlines are hoping your wings will fly again one day.”

“You are in my thoughts. We are family. We are all here for you,” another donor wrote. “My heart is heavy.”

Lépine wrote that her mother will remain in the hospital for now.

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“She is in New York for the foreseeable future for her recovery where she remains in constant fear of sustaining further damages than she has already suffered.”