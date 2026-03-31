Toronto homeowners have one more month to declare their Vacant Home Tax to avoid penalties

What to know About 95 per cent of Toronto property owners have already filed their 2025 Vacant Home Tax declaration, leaving the final group with one month to meet the deadline.

Homeowners must declare their property’s occupancy status every year — even if it’s their primary residence — or risk it being deemed vacant and taxed.

Declarations can be submitted online, by phone, or in person.

The City of Toronto is warning homeowners to declare their Vacant Home Tax ahead of the April 30 deadline to avoid penalties.

According to the city, 95 per cent of property owners have already submitted their 2025 Vacant Home Tax declarations. The remaining five per cent now have one month to do so, as the deadline is one month away.

This tax first came into effect in 2022, as part of a municipal effort to increase housing availability for residents. Since then, the number of vacant properties has decreased from 6,944 in 2022 to 5,989 in 2024, according to the city.

Each year, property owners in Toronto have to declare if their home is occupied or vacant, including if the home has been occupied for part of the year. Those who use their home as their main residence also have to submit their declaration.

For those who fail to declare their Vacant Home Tax, their properties will be automatically considered vacant and they will be required to pay the tax, regardless of whether the property is occupied.

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How to declare

Toronto property owners can submit their declarations:

Online through the city portal;

By contacting 311 or 416-392-2489 (for those calling from outside of the city);

File the declaration in person at a Tax and Utility Counter at City Hall or at a civic centre.

Those who file the declaration online will receive a confirmation number and email copy, while those who submit it via phone or in person will receive a receipt.

Residents who need support doing so may contact the city at 311.