From Justin Bieber dance parties to Broadway classics, here’s what’s on this April in Toronto

April means we’re in the swing of things this season — or rather, the swing of spring. This month, Toronto is rolling out a jam-packed calendar with tons of experiences that invite you to get out and have some real fun after such a long winter.

From late-night pop-infused dance floors pulsing to theatre stages lit with the brilliance of iconic Broadway showtunes, and bustling markets celebrating homegrown talent, April has something for every kind of mood.

Here are six events happening across the city this month.

BIEBERCHELLA: Justin Bieber Dance Party

Date: April 2 and 11

Location: The Dance Cave, 529 Bloor Street West and Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College St

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Admission: Starting at $8.65

The sounds of the desert are headed into the 6ix with BIEBERCHELLA, a series of dance parties dedicated to the pop icon headlining the California music festival. Ring in the celebration of the Stratford superstar with two Saturday nights full of his chart-topping hits, deep cuts, and tracks from other Coachella artists past and present. Diehard Beliebers and people who love a good dance party — this one is for you!

The first party kicks off on April 2 at The Dance Cave, while the following BIEBERCHELLA takes over Sneaky Dee’s on April 11. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. and the party runs until 2 a.m. Enjoy $6 drinks before 11:30 p.m., and don’t forget your ID as this one’s strictly 19+!

CHICAGO

Date: April 7 to 19

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Location: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St

Admission: Starting at $59

All that jazz is coming to Toronto! Broadway’s longest-running musical, CHICAGO, tells the thrilling story of fame, fortune, and fierce rivalry in the roaring Jazz Age. Attendees can expect to see captivating choreography, unforgettable songs, and the kind of timeless storytelling that has made this musical an international phenomenon for decades.

Showtimes vary by day, with lights going down at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

One Of A Kind Spring Market

Date: April 9 to 12

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Location: Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place

Admission: $20 for students and seniors, $24 for adults

Ring in the season at the One Of A King Spring Market, a weekend-long celebration of creativity and craftsmanship in the city. Dive into a vast selection of 500 Canadian artisans showcasing their talents in handmade home décor, fashion, art, beauty, food, and wellness products.

This year, shoppers can explore exciting new sections like a Garden Section full of plant-inspired finds, a Farmers Market Pop-Up featuring seasonal treats, and a Zero-Proof Beverage showcase. With interactive experiences, artisanal demos, and endless discoveries, it’s the perfect outing for anyone looking to support local creators and bring home unique finds.

Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour

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Date: April 20, 2026

Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St

Admission: Tickets starting from $74

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is hitting Toronto for her eighth concert tour, and it’s sure to be an electrifying night! Touring off the heels of her 2025 pop album It’s Not That Deep, she’ll likely perform a mix of newer songs as well as all-time fan favourites like “Cool for the Summer,” “Heart Attack,” and “Sorry.” Her return to the stage in the 6ix marks her first time performing in Toronto in almost four years since her ‘Holy Fvck Tour’ in October 2022.

With Slovak singer-songwriter ADELA opening, fans should expect a full night made for singing, dancing, and an iconic full concert experience.

How to Catch Creation

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Date: April 23 to May 17

Location: Soulpepper Theatre Co., 50 Tank House Ln

Admission: Starting at $48

Playwright Christina Anderson’s new production, How to Catch Creation, explores creativity, legacy, and the ripple effect of artistic expression. Set in San Francisco, the story follows four artists and intellectuals wrestling with love, purpose, and the discovery of a Black queer feminist writer from the 1960s.

Filled with captivating performances and deep storytelling, this story is for dreamers, creators, and anyone curious about the power of art.

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TSwift Cake Decorating Class

Date: April 25

Location: Le Dolci Culinary School, 12 Sousa Mendes St.

Admission: $139

Calling all Swifties with a sweet tooth! This hands-on cake decorating class lets you channel your inner Taylor Swift while learning essential baking and decorating skills.

Perfect for beginners, the TSwift Cake Decorating Class teaches all the basics from stacking and crumb-coating to piping rosettes and iconic friendship bracelet designs. In the end, you’ll leave with a fully decorated, delicious cake and long-lasting knowledge about buttercream, fondant, and creative techniques.

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For more events, check out our events calendar powered by Destination Toronto.