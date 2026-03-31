What to know Former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has joined the ownership group of the new WNBA franchise, the Toronto Tempo, ahead of its inaugural season.

Ujiri says women’s sports are “growing in an incredible way,” adding that bringing a team to a passionate city like Toronto represents a major opportunity for the sport’s future.

In statements and video messages, he emphasized women’s empowerment, equal opportunity in sports, and building a championship culture rooted in purpose and community leadership.

The ownership group, led by Larry Tanenbaum, also includes high-profile figures such as Serena Williams, as well as Canadian business and entertainment leaders.

Ujiri left the Raptors after more than a decade, after leading the team to its historic 2019 NBA Finals championship, and has since focused on global basketball development and youth initiatives.

Former Raptors boss Masai Ujiri is now part-owner of Toronto’s new WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo.

As women’s sports fans in the city are gearing up for the Toronto Tempo’s inaugural season, the team just announced that former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is joining the team as a principal owner.

Showing his support for the franchise, Ujiri told ESPN that he believes women’s sports are growing “in an incredible way.”

“You see it in the WNBA, in soccer, in hockey, and to bring a brand like this for the first time to a city that I know, a beautiful city that’s passionate, that I believe in, I think this will really resonate,” Ujiri shared with ESPN, calling ownership of the team a unique opportunity for both himself and his family.

In the announcement video, Ujiri explained that women’s empowerment has been a huge part of his life, and seeing women hitting the court reminds him of his own young daughter.

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“We need to give women equal opportunities,” he said. “But we can create it, and we can dream big.”

“As an honourary Canadian, I’m excited to be part of the Tempo team as I believe they are building something truly historic — a franchise that represents not only Canada, but the future of basketball,” Ujiri said in a statement, adding he deeply believes in the vision behind Toronto’s new team.

He explained that this vision includes creating female leaders, elevating women not just on the court, but across the organization, and building championship culture from day one.

“This is more than just a new team — it’s a defining moment in women’s basketball globally.”

Ownership team filled with heavy hitters

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The team’s majority owner is none other than Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and the NBA Board of Governors.

“Masai’s leadership, his vision, and his deep belief in the power of sport make him an extraordinary addition to our ownership group,” Tanenbaum said in a statement.

“In his role as a Principal Owner, his influence and values align perfectly with what the Tempo stands for — equity, excellence, and purpose. Together, we will continue to build a franchise that reflects the best of what sport can do for communities here in Canada and around the world.”

Ujiri will also be working alongside two leading women with whom he’s also worked before, Tempo president Teresa Resch, and General Manager Monica Wright Rogers.

He is joining as a principal owner alongside superstar Serena Williams. Other members of the ownership team include big names Scott Lake, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Lilly Singh, Geoff Molson, France Margaret Bélanger, and Reetu Gupta.

Old wounds, new chapters

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Last year, Ujiri parted ways with the Raptors after more than a decade leading the franchise. His credits include the team’s historic 2019 NBA Finals win, the only time they’ve won in the Raptors’ existence.

The former Raptors president shared that he hopes to lead Toronto’s women’s team to a championship win, both for the team’s sake and his own.

His experience during the 2019 Toronto Raptors win was tainted by an incident with a sheriff’s deputy who refused to allow him onto the court to celebrate the win with his team. This led to a physical confrontation between the officer and Ujiri, which was captured on video. The officer filed a lawsuit against the Raptors’ president, who then counter-sued. While both parties eventually dropped their claims, it has impacted his memories of the win.

“There’s a hunger in me because of what happened,” Ujiri told ESPN.

“I want to win again so I can actually enjoy it.”

Continuing community leadership

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The basketball legend’s exit from the Raptors shocked many and marked the end of an era defined by aggressive roster moves and a championship-first philosophy that reshaped the team’s identity. In the last year, he has remained busy with various initiatives, including his own youth basketball organization, Giants of Africa.

And now, the co-owner is also launching a new mentorship program with Toronto’s WNBA team. Dubbed Tempo Rising, the program is a global coaching mentorship initiative that supports both women and non-binary people who are coaches in the early stages of their careers. The mentorship program features professional development opportunities, including coaching sessions with Ujiri, Wright Rogers and the team’s coach, Sandy Brondello.

Those interested in finding out more about the program, or applying for its first cohort, can find out more through the Tempo Rising website.

The Toronto Tempo are set to hit the court for the first time in April, during a preseason game against the Connecticut Sun scheduled for the 29 at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. The team’s first in-season game will be on May 8 against the Washington Mystics.