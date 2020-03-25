Coronavirus updates: TTC subway operator tests positive for COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance Loblaws Carlton Nick Lachance Customers lineup outside Loblaws at Church and Carlton.

Top stories

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9:08 am TTC subway operator tests positive for COVID-19

A TTC subway operator working out the public transit services Wilson Division has tested positive for COVID-19.

The operator is the first TTC's first frontline employee to to be diagnosed. He is now resting at home, the transit agency said in a statement.

The TTC said the operator worked part of a shift on Line 1 on March 16 and then reported feeling unwell and went home off sick. He has not been at work since.

Toronto Public Health has advised there is no increased risk to employees or customers, but the TTC is working to identify a "small number of employees" the operator had casual contact on March 16. They will be advised to self-monitor symptoms.

"The TTC considers the health and well-being of its employees our top priority and we are working with Toronto Public Health, our own occupational health unit and ATU Local 113 on next steps to ensure employees are given information and the support they need moving forward," the statement said.

× ATU Local 113 has learned on March 24 that a TTC Subway operator has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). While the case is still under investigation, we wanted to update members as soon as possible.



Please click the link for more info.https://t.co/N9q38kqLQZ — ATU Local 113 (@ATUlocal113) March 24, 2020

9 am Inside Out film festival postponed to October

Another major Toronto event has postponed due to coronavirus. Inside Out, the country's LGBTQ film festival, will now take place in October. The festival will host select events online during the original dates May 21-31, but screenings and parties will now take place between October 1-11. Read more here.

@nowtoronto