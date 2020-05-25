Coronavirus updates: John Tory apologizes for not wearing a mask in Trinity Bellwoods; Two downtown Loblaws employees test positive for COVID-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking Lake Shore closure coronavirus

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of May 23, there are 25,500 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

19,477 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,073 people have died.

As of May 23, there are 10,035 cases in Toronto and 759 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9 am Two Loblaws employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at the Loblaws store at 60 Carlton (at Church) have tested positive for COVID-19, the store said in a statement posted on social media. The two staffers last days at work were May 13 and May 18, and neither had symptoms at the time.

The store closed on Sunday for deep cleaning and will reopen on Monday

"We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members," the statement reads. "We will work with the local public health team on any further directions."

9 am John Tory apologizes for failing to physical distance in Trinity Bellwoods Park

John Tory has posted an apology online and photos circulated on social media showing the mayor conversing with people in Trinity Bellwoods Park with his face mask pulled down.

"I want to apologize for my personal behaviour yesterday. I visited Trinity Bellwoods Park to try to determine why things were the way they were," the mayor wrote on Sunday night. "I fully intended to properly physically distance but it was very difficult to do. I wore a mask into the park but I failed to use it properly, another thing I'm disappointed about. These were mistakes that I made and as a leader in this city, I know that I must set a better example going forward."

Thousands gathered in the west-end park on Saturday afternoon without following physical distancing rules, prompting a stern response from unattributed city of Toronto officials, medical officer of health Eileen de Villa and Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy.

9 am Canada has more than 84,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 84,699 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,424 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.