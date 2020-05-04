Coronavirus updates: Ontario's lockdown measures begin to lift; Longo's customers required to wear masks

× Expand Nick Lachance TTC bus driver coronavirus

Case summary

As of May 2, there are 17,553 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

12,005 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,216 people have died.

As of May 2, there are 5,967 cases in Toronto and 398 people have died.

9 am Ontario businesses start reopening as restrictions ease

Ontario's lockdown measures will start to ease today as a select number of businesses are allowed to reopen with physical distancing protocols and other restrictions in place.

Lawn-care and landscaping services, garden centres and nurseries with curb-side pickup, community gardens, no-touch carwashes and auto dealers (by appointment only) will start up on Monday, May 4. Some non-essential construction projects will also begin again.

These businesses will have to follow safety guidelines such as cleaning and sanitization, physical distancing for staff and customers and installing barriers.

Marinas and golf courses can begin preparations to reopen later on.

9 am Longo's customers must wear masks starting May 4

Customers at grocery store Longo's are now required to wear face masks. The policy takes effect on May 4, the company said in a statement.

"Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the store," an update on the Longo's website reads. "Please bring one with you to keep everyone safe. If you have forgotten your face covering or need a mask, please speak with a Team Member at the store entrance."

Employees are already required to wear masks. Masks are available for in stores.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, a Longo's store in Vaughn has shut down twice after employees tested positive for the virus.

9 am Canada has over 59,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 59,474 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 3,682 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

