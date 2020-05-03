Coronavirus forces closure of more Toronto restaurants

× Expand Southern Accent

A second rent day has come and gone during the coronavirus pandemic, and more Toronto restaurants hamstrung by dining room closures and inaccessible financial relief have thrown in the towel for good.

Lambretta Pizzeria on Roncesvalles warned last week that without immediate rent relief, they would be shuttered permanently.

"Sadly, our landlord will not assist us with rent relief, and we can't keep waiting for a miracle," the pizzeria's owners said on social media Wednesday. As it stood, they added, Saturday would be their last day.

Those predictions came true: Early Sunday morning, Lambretta announced their five-year run on Roncy was over.

"We can't thank you enough for all the kindness, support and encouragement that we have received during this COVID19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we didn't survive this crisis but we're grateful for the many friends, loyal guests and families that enjoyed many great memories with us," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Cajun eatery Southern Accent also shut down for good this weekend after nearly four decades in operation and a move from their original Mirvish Village location.

“COVID-19 has forced our hand," said co-owner Frances Wood in a statement. "We are closing our doors and saying goodbye to all the wonderful customers we’ve gotten to know and love over the last 37 years."

A number of restaurants and bars have also closed permanently in the wake of the pandemic, including Shore Leave, Vesuvio's, the Hideout and more.

The Southern Accent team said the original fixtures from the Mirvish location would go back into storage. “Who knows, someday there may be a rebirth of Southern Accent with the bar in tow and someone else at the helm," Wood said. "If so, we’ll be there to help if called upon.”

Lambretta's owners, meanwhile, are also holding out hope the business might eventually return.

"Stay safe and maybe we'll see you again at a different location with a reasonable landlord," they wrote.

@nataliamanzocco