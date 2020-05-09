Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in a month; Comic book stores to host fundraiser

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus That Time I Held Your Hand

As of May 6, there are 19,121 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

13,569 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,477 people have died.

As of May 7, there are 7,114 cases in Toronto and 532 people have died.

10:46 am Ontario reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in a month

Public health officials reported a 1.8 per cent jump in new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest number of new cases in over a month.

Since the previous day's report, there were 346 new cases, bringing Ontario's total cases to 19,944. There are 14,383 resolved cases and 1,599 people have died, including 775 long-term care residents. There were new 59 deaths reported since yesterday.

The low increase comes as testing capacity expands in Ontario. The province completed 19,227 tests since the previous report and a further 15,307 cases are under investigation.

10:28 am Second recovery site for homeless COVID-19 patients opens today

The city is opening a second recovery site for people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The new site – originally due to open yesterday – has a capacity of 250 and will be located downtown. It's operated in partnership with the University Health Network (UHN), Inner City Health Associates (ICHA) and community health partners.

A news release notes that the site is not a hospital, because it does not offer acute care, or a shelter, because the infection control measures in place are similar to a health-care setting.

The program, which is funded by the province, offers clients hotel rooms and provides them with medical care, nursing, substance use care, mental health and overdose prevention services. Individuals are referred to the recovery program through an ICHA physician. Once a client has recovered, they will be offered a referral to a hotel-based shelter program or housing, the city said.

The first recovery site opened last month and has a capacity of 200.

Read more here.

× CityofTO with @UHN, @ICHA_Toronto & other partners opening 2nd recovery site for homeless who are COVID-19 positive. This site opens today with up to 250 spaces along with current 200-bed recovery site. Wrap-around health, harm reduction & peer supports are provided. 1/2 — Ana Bailão (@anabailaoTO) May 9, 2020

10:23 am Closed comic book stores to host two-day fundraiser

Comic book shops across Canada are teaming with artists to launch a fundraiser for brick-and-mortar shops forced to close during the pandemic.

Running May 16 and 17 from 10 am-10 pm on Facebook Live, Be Hour Heroes, Canada is organized by the owners of Guelph's The Dragon, Mississauga’s Gotham Central Comics and Collectibles, Markham’s Heroes World and Toronto’s Cyber City Comix.

Comic creators will appear in scheduled slots over the two days and the funds raised will be distributed to shops via non-profit Comic Legends Legal Defense Fund.

“What started as a conversation between four retailers on how we could cross-promote our shops turned into this idea of a national fundraiser to help preserve Canada’s unique comics landscape” said The Dragon owner Jennifer Haines in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to come together to support one another, and provide our respective communities with a way to stay connected, all while protecting retailers that might otherwise fall through the cracks of government funding.”

Current participants include Brendan Fletcher, writer for DC Comics and Image Comics; Chip Zdarsky, artist and writer for Marvel Comics and Image Comics; Ken Lashley, artist for Marvel Comics and Hasbro; Seth, cartoonist for Drawn & Quarterly; and Svetlana Chmakova, cartoonist of the Berrybrook Middle School series from Yen Press.

10:10 am Dundas West bar The Red Light closes

The Red Light is switching off. The Dundas West watering hole is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, its owner said in social media posts.

"We've had some of the best times and the honor of hosting what we think are some of the best parties the west end has ever seen, but after 11+ years our doors are closing," owner Nic Savage wrote. "In the midst of this this unprecedented shut down someone has bought TRL from us. Our love and deepest thanks goes out to all who were a part of this over the years, and it warms our hearts to know that bathroom #2 was broken one last time before it was all over."

Earlier this week, Grant van Gameren's Parkdale cocktail bar PrettyUgly was seized due to outstanding rent.

9 am Canada has over 66,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 66,434 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,569 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

