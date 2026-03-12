Mississauga reveals major vision for downtown core with convention centre, music hub and new parks

What to know The redevelopment plan covers nearly 12 acres of city-owned land near Mississauga’s Civic Centre and includes new cultural venues, housing, office space, retail and large public gathering areas.



Proposed features include a 400,000–500,000 square-foot convention centre, a 400-room hotel and a new music hub with recording studios, a music school and a performance venue that could hold up to 5,000 people.



The project could generate roughly $4 billion in total economic output, support about 28,000 job-years during construction and bring in an estimated $1.7 to $2 million annually in new Municipal Accommodation Tax revenue.



City staff will now move into further planning, financial analysis and public consultations, with an update on the project expected in June 2026.

Mississauga is looking to reshape its downtown area with an ambitious redevelopment plan that could transform the land into a new cultural, tourism and residential hub.

City council has endorsed a long-term vision for roughly 12 acres of municipally-owned land in the core, laying out a blueprint for a district that mixes major cultural venues, housing, office space and large public gathering areas.

The plan is being described by city officials as a major step in turning Mississauga’s downtown into a walkable urban centre, moving beyond its suburban layout and building around future transit connections such as the Hurontario LRT.

What the plan includes

At the centre of the proposal are new cultural and tourism spaces designed to attract visitors while boosting local business activity.

Key elements of the vision include:

A large convention centre spanning roughly 400,000 to 500,000 square feet

A 400-room hotel to support conferences and tourism

A new music hub with recording studios, a music school and a 2,500-5,000 capacity performance venue

A nine-storey office building and 20-storey purpose-built rental tower

Retail space built into pedestrian-friendly streets and atrium-style corridors

The redevelopment would also rework Princess Royal Drive, widening the street and prioritizing pedestrians, events and storefront activity to bring more energy to the area.

New parks and public spaces

Alongside buildings and venues, the vision places a strong emphasis on open space.

Plans include a signature “Sky Park” elevated green space, as well as a new Community Common urban park meant to connect nearby neighbourhoods and existing civic landmarks.

These outdoor spaces would link together major destinations in the area, including the Civic Centre, Sheridan College and Square One shopping mall, while also connecting to nearby green areas such as Zonta Meadows Park.

What happens to the Living Arts Centre?

The current area includes the Living Arts Centre, which has long been one of the city’s cultural venues.

While the facility would remain active during planning and redevelopment stages, the city says the building is aging and will require upgrades or reconfiguration as part of the broader project.

Economic impact and revenue

City officials say the redevelopment could generate significant economic benefits once completed.

Early estimates suggest the project could lead to:

About $4 billion in total economic output

28,000 job-years across construction, engineering and related sectors

$1.7 to $2 million annually in new municipal accommodation tax revenue from increased hotel stays

Tourism already plays a major role in the local economy. Visitor spending generated $493.6 million in government revenue across all levels in 2024.

According to the city, those revenues help offset roughly $1,100 in taxes per household.

The bigger picture

City staff say the project aims to strengthen Mississauga’s position as a destination for conventions, tourism, arts and creative industries, while also supporting housing and employment growth downtown.

The proposal builds on several city strategies, including Mississauga’s Music Strategy, Tourism Master Plan and Economic Development Strategy, which all call for stronger cultural infrastructure and more vibrant public spaces.

The vision approved by council acts as a framework rather than a finalized development plan.

City staff will now move into the next phase, which includes:

Technical analysis and feasibility studies

Business case development

Financial planning for how the project will be delivered

Residents, businesses and community groups will also be invited to provide feedback as the concept evolves.

An update on the project is expected in June of this year.