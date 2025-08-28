Eyes on the prize, Toronto! Mobile provider Fizz has a truck that’s rolling to a street near you!

Keep your eyes peeled, Toronto! Something colourful and cool is hitting the streets, and it just might change the way you think about your phone plan.

From Aug. 28 to Sept.6, a bright green Fizz truck will be roaming around downtown Toronto, but don’t expect any cones over here. This is all part of Fizz’s master plan to share good vibes, spark curiosity, and introduce the city to a mobile provider that’s fun, different, and refreshingly generous.

WHERE’S THE TRUCK?

You’ll be able to spot the truck somewhere in the downtown area between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6, likely close to hotspots like popular events of university campuses. You might stumble upon it while out on your lunch break, on your way to a concert, or sightseeing in the beautiful 6ix, and if you do, it’s definitely worth stopping by.

Visitors can play a quick game and win a gift – it’s that simple! You’ll even score some bubble tea and take home a cute reusable straw, all part of Fizz’s generosity to the city.

WHAT’S UP WITH FIZZ?

Fizz might already be a household name if you’re from Montreal, where the brand first launched and quickly gained popularity for its 100 per cent digital, no long-term contract approach to mobile service. But if you’re new to the name, here’s why people are talking:

Data rollover : Instead of disappearing at the end of each payment cycle, any unused mobile data will be automatically rolled over into the next month.

Instead of disappearing at the end of each payment cycle, any unused mobile data will be automatically rolled over into the next month. Data gifting : Fizz members can gift each other mobile data. If you ever run out, the Fizz community will surely back you up.

Fizz members can gift each other mobile data. If you ever run out, the Fizz community will surely back you up. Loyalty program : Fizz members are rewarded from day one, and as time goes on, revel in monthly surprises like dollars off your bill and free added data.

Fizz members are rewarded from day one, and as time goes on, revel in monthly surprises like dollars off your bill and free added data. Total flexibility : Have the freedom to change your plan whenever you want.

Have the freedom to change your plan whenever you want. No fixed-term contract: No need to be locked in for an undesirable amount of time. There are no contracts or penalties for leaving Fizz.

No need to be locked in for an undesirable amount of time. There are no contracts or penalties for leaving Fizz. Coverage from coast to coast: Since its expansion in 2024, feel free to use Fizz anywhere in Canada!



This month, Fizz is introducing a different kind of service that Toronto may have never seen, and is giving back to the city with a little fun and some cool prizes too!

WHY YOU SHOULD HOP ON FIZZ

Joining Fizz means siding with freedom, flexibility, and fun. Whether it’s the no-strings phone deals, a free eSIM card, or the ability to switch your plan at your own leisure, Fizz is built around making things easy and rewarding for you.

Look out for the truck, Toronto, and learn more about Fizz! For more information, click here.